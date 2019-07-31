Hong Kong-based electronics maker Sound One has just announced the launch of its latest product in India. The company revealed that it is launching its Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. It also shared the pricing and availability details of the Bluetooth Earbuds as part of the announcement. According to the announcement, the company has priced the Bluetooth earphones at Rs 7,990. However, to attract potential buyers, the company is currently selling the Sound One X6 for just Rs 2,750. This means that the company is offering a discount worth Rs 4,240 for users who plan to buy the earbuds.

Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds details

According to the Amazon listing of the Sound One X6, buyers will get a “precision-engineered” part of earbuds that is meant to fit perfectly. Sound One confirmed that users can use the earbuds for sporty activities and the pair won’t fall out of the ears of the user. Given that the earbuds are powered by Bluetooth, you don’t have to deal with any wires. The only wire that you will have to take care of is the one that is used to charge the 2,000mAh charging case of the earbuds.

The highlight of the earbuds is likely to be the inclusion of the built-in microphone in the earbuds. This means that users can attend calls in a truly hands-free manner with these earbuds. Most wireless earbuds don’t really feature a built-in mic and users usually have to hold their phone while taking calls. In addition to calls, users can also use the digital voice assistant of their choice with this pair of earbuds. Similar to most modern wireless Bluetooth-powered audio products, Sound One X6 will automatically connect to each other. The connection happens seamlessly as soon as the user takes the earbuds out from the charging case.

Talking about the specifications, the company claims that the Sound One X6 will offer three hours of battery backup. The charging case can further charge the earbuds for up to five times after the initial charge runs out. The charging case takes about two hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. For some context, Apple AirPods 2 offers about 5 hours of battery backup while listening to music on a single charge. Interested users can visit Amazon India, Flipkart or Paytm Mall to make the purchase. The company offers one year of warranty with the earbuds.