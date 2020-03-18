Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds

Soundcore by Anker, recently launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. The brand’s Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds promises great battery life and strong audio performance. The product is available with leading retail stores and also online on the E-commerce website Flipkart. The Liberty AirX earbuds cost Rs 7,999 and come with 18 months warranty.

The recently launched truly wireless earbuds also feature Bluetooth v5.0. This ensures that it offers instant connectivity to any compatible device. Further, it also improves the range and connection stability of the product. The brand also claims that the ergonomic design of the Soundcore Liberty AirX ensures a secured fit, providing added comfort for the users on the go.

The Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds also feature cVc 8.0 Noise Reduction Technology. Each earbud is equipped with a microphone that optimizes the voice. Meanwhile, background noises are minimized so the conversation sounds louder and clearer on the other end. The truly wireless earbuds come engineered with what the brand calls ‘expertly tuned graphene drivers’. These apparently give the music you’re listening to, a wider soundstage. The dual-microphones bring stereo quality audio for crystal-clear conversations without external noise.

Soundcore Liberty AirX: battery life

The Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds also improve on battery life. This allows users to charge the buds only once and not worry about extended usage. The company claims the Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds can last for 7 hours on a single charge and, with the case, a total of up to 28 hours of playtime. This means you can take the Liberty AirX with you on a weekend trip and not have to worry about falling short of juice. An integrated touch control system allows users to seamlessly operate the earbuds when in use. This lets them play or pause music, skip tracks and take or end phone calls.