comscore Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Soundcore by Anker launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds at Rs 7,999
News

Soundcore by Anker launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds at Rs 7,999

News

The Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge, and up to 28 hours with the case.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 5:29 PM IST
Soundcore Liberty AirX

Soundcore by Anker, recently launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. The brand’s Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds promises great battery life and strong audio performance. The product is available with leading retail stores and also online on the E-commerce website Flipkart. The Liberty AirX earbuds cost Rs 7,999 and come with 18 months warranty.

Related Stories


The recently launched truly wireless earbuds also feature Bluetooth v5.0. This ensures that it offers instant connectivity to any compatible device. Further, it also improves the range and connection stability of the product. The brand also claims that the ergonomic design of the Soundcore Liberty AirX ensures a secured fit, providing added comfort for the users on the go.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds also feature cVc 8.0 Noise Reduction Technology. Each earbud is equipped with a microphone that optimizes the voice. Meanwhile, background noises are minimized so the conversation sounds louder and clearer on the other end. The truly wireless earbuds come engineered with what the brand calls ‘expertly tuned graphene drivers’. These apparently give the music you’re listening to, a wider soundstage. The dual-microphones bring stereo quality audio for crystal-clear conversations without external noise.

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

Also Read

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

Soundcore Liberty AirX: battery life

The Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds also improve on battery life. This allows users to charge the buds only once and not worry about extended usage. The company claims the Soundcore Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds can last for 7 hours on a single charge and, with the case, a total of up to 28 hours of playtime. This means you can take the Liberty AirX with you on a weekend trip and not have to worry about falling short of juice. An integrated touch control system allows users to seamlessly operate the earbuds when in use. This lets them play or pause music, skip tracks and take or end phone calls.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 5:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know
Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is getting a free weekend

Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds

News

Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds

Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees

News

Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Varenga in Bloom update rolls out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 Varenga in Bloom update rolls out

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know

Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds

Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

OnePlus new logo unveiled

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds

News

Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds
Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon

News

Redmi Soundbar 2.0 to launch soon
Montblanc Summit 2+ gets LTE support

Wearables

Montblanc Summit 2+ gets LTE support
Montblanc MB 01 smart headphones launched

News

Montblanc MB 01 smart headphones launched
Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month

Wearables

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month

हिंदी समाचार

यस बैंक के ग्राहकों के लिए अच्छी खबर, अब इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे सभी सेवाएं

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करने वाली है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, अंतरिक्ष से खींच चुका है पृथ्वी की तस्वीर

Telefunken ने भारत में 43इंच तक के दो स्मार्ट TVs लॉन्च किए, 17,990 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

शाओमी का Mi Car Charger Pro 18W ड्यूल आउटपुट के साथ 799 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अमेजन की सेल में विभिन्न स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर, इस तारीख से होगी शुरू

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know
News
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know
Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds

News

Soundcore launches Liberty AirX truly wireless earbuds
Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees

News

Facebook to give $1,000 as bonus to each of its employees
Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications
OnePlus new logo unveiled

News

OnePlus new logo unveiled