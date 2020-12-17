US-based audio accessory maker Soundcore has launched two new gaming headphones, the Soundcore Strike 1 and the Soundcore Strike 3 in India. Both headphones fall in the budget price segment and boast gaming audio with precision hearing. Also Read - Asus ROG Cetra in-ear gaming headphones Review: One of the best, conditions applied

Soundcore Strike 1, Strike 2 Features, Price

Both the Soundcore Strike 1 and the Strike 2 support gaming audio precision hearing that captures every little sound detail such as gunfires, footsteps, and more with precision with the help of a specially-designed driver.

The headphones support 52mm bass drivers that call for a wider frequency range and better fidelity sound. Both pairs come with a lightweight and comfortable design. The headphones sport adjustable headbands and the ear pads support foam-based cushioning with cooling gel for a comfortable fit, ensuring long hours of usage even when the pairs heat up due to long gameplay. There is also a volume-limiting switch to keep the volume level down to avoid any hearing damage.

The new Soundcore gamng headphones also come with an unidirectional microphone for voice isolation. The mic supports IPX5 certification for water resistance and is removable, which is an interesting feature.

Both headphones have some distinctions too; While the Strike 1 comes with AUX support, the Strike 3 comes with USB support. Another distinction between the Soundcore Strike 1 and the Strike 3 is that the latter supports virtual 7.1 surround sound experience for audio personalization with a large collection of EQ presets and sound modes. This can be done via the Soundcore app.

In addition to this, both the Soundcore Strike 1 and the Soundcore Strike 3 are compatible with popular gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PSP, along with Mac, Windows PC, Android/iOS smartphones, and tablets.

The Soundcore Strike 1 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and the Soundcore Strike 3 comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999. Both gaming headphones are now available to buy the online portal Flipkart as well as the offline stores. The products come with a warranty of 18 months.