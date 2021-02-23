SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that internet speeds offered by the company’s satellite service, Starlink will double to 300 Mbps later this year. As of now, the company claims to offer data speeds that vary from 50Mbps to 150Mbps during the beta. The speeds are said to almost double later this year. Also Read - Buy a Electric Tesla car using Bitcoin in the future: Elon Musk

Further, he revealed that latency will drop to 20ms later this year, from the current latency that varies from 20ms to 40ms in most locations. “Speed will double to ~300Mb/s & latency will drop to ~20ms later this year,” Musk said in a reply to a Twitter user. Also Read - Neuralink chip lets monkey play video games from its mind, says Elon Musk

Replying to a different user who asked about the active coverage map, Musk said that most of the Earth will be covered by the end of year, and all by next year. He added that satellites are best for low to medium population density areas. Also Read - Elon Musk says Bitcoin is "on the verge" of being more widely accepted

Speed will double to ~300Mb/s & latency will drop to ~20ms later this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021

“Most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then it’s about densifying coverage. Important to note that cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas. Satellites are best for low to medium population density areas,” Musk’s tweet read.

Most of Earth by end of year, all by next year, then it’s about densifying coverage. Important to note that cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas. Satellites are best for low to medium population density areas. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2021

What is Starlink?

Starlink is SpaceX’s satellite internet service, which is in beta phase as of now. In the beta testing phase, which started in October last year, data speeds varying from 50Mbps to 150Mbps are offered. The company claims near global coverage in 2021.The company is sending Starlink Kit to those who order it, based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Starlink Kit included Starlink as well as Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables, and mounting tripod for users to get online.

“Starlink is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge. Unbounded by traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable,” a description on the Starlink website read.