Starlink satellite internet is already available in several regions, and it seems Indians also are going to get it soon. Responding to a query on Twitter, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that Starlink satellite internet will be available in India soon. Musk said he is currently figuring out regulatory approval process.

A twitter user who goes by the name OnsetDigital and handle @Tryonset asked Musk when will Starlink services launch in India. Responding to the tweet, Musk said that he is "just figuring out the regulatory approval process". This hints that SpaceX is planning to officially launch Starlink services in India very soon.

Starlink satellite internet services have been started by SpaceX to provide Internet connectivity with the help of a constellation of satellites. The internet service allows users to get access to internet connectivity via the constellation of SpaceX's mini-satellites.

Just figuring out the regulatory approval process — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2021

Starlink internet India release

The internet service is currently available in 14 regions including Australia, Canada, Chile, Portugal, UK, US, among others. Musk’s latest tweet hints at the available of Starlink in India. Musk has not yet revealed Starlink India launch timeline or how long the regulatory approvals will take.

In all 14 regions, Starlink is available in beta and the official rollout is expected to happen soon. However, we do not have a date yet. As a part of beta version, currently there is no download limit and speeds vary between 50Mbps and 150Mbps. Starlink claims to offer latency of 20ms to 40ms in most locations. “As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically,” the official website states.

To recall, back in March 2021, Starlink started taking pre-orders for the first trial of its internet service across the world including India. Users who pre-booked the service had to pay an enrollment fee of $99, which roughly translates to Rs 7,300.