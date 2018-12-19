comscore
  SpaceX to raise $500 million in funding as investors value Elon Musk's company at $30.5 billion
SpaceX to raise $500 million in funding as investors value Elon Musk’s company at $30.5 billion

Previously, the company held a fundraiser in April 2019 where investors paid $169-per share.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 10:30 AM IST
SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk back in 2002, is reportedly planning to raise about $500 million. These plans were revealed by a new report, indicating that investors are also valuing the company at $30.5 billion. The company is planning to raise the money from existing shareholders along with a new investor Baillie Gifford & Co, which also happens to be “the third-largest” shareholder in Tesla Inc. Even though the company is working on its Mars colonization plan, part of this initial fundraising is likely to invest the capital in its satellite internet service, Starlink.

According to a detailed report by the Wall Street Journal, the company is likely to strengthen Starlink. The satellite internet service includes “a constellation of satellites” that will bring “high-speed internet” access to far-off places across the planet. The interesting part about this is that the company will not need to set up a considerable amount of infrastructure on the ground. According to a report by Reuters, the remote places are the key for Starlink to generate revenue.

The revenue generated from Starlink will in-turn be used to create and develop the new rocket that will take SpaceX “customers” to the moon, and then eventually to Mars. The report adds that the company has refused from commenting on the reports regarding the fundraising.

Previously, the company held a fundraiser in April 2019 where investors paid $169-per share. According to the report, the investors are paying $186 per share as part of the new funding round. With the change in the stock price, the estimated value of the company has also increased from $26 billion in April to about $30.5

  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 10:30 AM IST

