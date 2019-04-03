comscore
Spark email app for Android arrives as Google shuts down ‘Inbox by Gmail’

Spark email app is free to download from the Google Play Store.

  • Published: April 3, 2019 9:37 AM IST
After launching the email app “Inbox by Gmail” back in May 2015, Google has finally pulled the plug over it. One of the key features of the app was message grouping and reminders. Now, that Inbox by Gmail is dead, Spark, which has been one of the popular email clients on iOS, has now made its debut on the Android platform.

Spark is one of the best email apps on iOS, especially for users who love a lot of customization. The app brings gesture-based UI, Smart Inbox feature as well as the ability to customize the sidebar. Talking about the Smart Inbox feature, it neatly organizes all your emails in separate areas of the inbox. So, all your unread emails are visible on top, followed by important emails that you have pinned, and lastly, you have the bottom area where you’ll see all the read emails.

Just like Gmail, even Spark also allows you to schedule emails with Send Later feature. Spark also supports gestures, similar to Gmail and Inbox by Gmail apps, where you can swipe left or right to execute different tasks such as mark email as read / unread, delete or archive.

Spark for Android, from developer Readdle Inc, is now available to download for free from the Google Play Store. There are paid plans with in-app subscription as well, which unlocks all features, and costs you roughly Rs 500 per month. It is roughly 65MB in size, depending on your device. If Spark doesn’t fit your needs, we have also covered a list of alternative apps to replace Inbox by Gmail on both iOS and Android, so do check that out.

