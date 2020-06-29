comscore Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera launching in India on July 4
News

Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 with inbuilt-camera by Snapchat launching in India on July 4

Both the Snap Spectacles 2 and Snap Spectacles 3 will be made available through Flipkart. The e-commerce website listing is also up with price and availability date of June 4.

Snap Inc., the company behind the popular app Snapchat, is all set to launch its smart sunglasses – Snap Spectacles 2 and Spectacles 3 – on July 4 in India. The company has officially listed both these glasses on its India website. It has revealed that the Snap Spectacles 2 will be priced at Rs 14,999, while the Snap Spectacles 3 will be made available for Rs 29,999. Also Read - Realme Watch now available on open sale: Check details, price in India and more

Both the Snap Spectacles 2 and Snap Spectacles 3 will be made available through Flipkart. The e-commerce website listing is also up with price and availability date of June 4. These smartglasses by the Snap Inc (previously known as Snapchat) were first launched in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The first glasses by were launched in November 2017 through limited availability, and went on sale online in February 2017. Also Read - Sony launches WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless headphones in India: Price, features and more

Snap Spectacles 3 Also Read - Realme Smart TV full-HD 43-inch Review: Falls short on expectations

The big highlight of these spectacles is that it has in-built camera, which allow users to capture photos or videos via the glasses and lets them upload directly to their Snapchat account. Users can easily sync the captured content with the iOS or Android app. They come with 4GB storage allowing one to record up to 100 videos or up to 1,200 photos. Users can recharge the battery of these glasses with a USB Type-C cable in 75 minutes.

Last year, the company updated the design of Snap Spectacles 3 from the version 2. Initially, these were released in limited numbers aimed at a small group of fashion-forward people.

Talking about the hardware, the company added a secondary HD camera in Spectacles 3. It uses the extra camera to capture depth. The company also built a number of 3D effects to go with the newly available depth data.

Interested buyers should note that Spectacles 3 will be available in carbon , and mineral colors. Talking about the design aspect, it features a lightweight steel frame along with adjustable tips and tinted lenses to protect the eyes from the sun. The usual video or photo capturing feature by pressing a button on the top is available in these smartglasses.

