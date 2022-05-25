SpiceJet s ransomware attack lead to flight delays

Spicejet suffered a major ransomware attack on late Tuesday night that caused flight delays at various airports across the country. The news was later confirmed by SpiceJet via a post on its social media handles wherein the airliner said that the attack slowed down morning flights on Wednesay. Also Read - SBI users might fall victim to this scam SMS and lose money: Here's what the government says

In its post, the airliner also said that its IT team had contained the attack and that all its flights were operating normally now. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," SpiceJet tweeted.

#ImportantUpdate: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the passengers impacted by the ransomware attack raised concerns over the delays saying that the ground staff informed them that the ‘server was down’. Some passengers also shared their harrowing tale on social media. Here is what stranded passengers are sharing:

Hi Vikram, please note that certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

@flyspicejet Such a poor service that my family is stuck at Delhi since network of Spice jet is down. Staff non co operative and no information. How can a server be down for such repute operator. — Bikash Ranjan Das (@BikashR50280951) May 25, 2022

@flyspicejet are you going to compensate for our time loss and money loss that we have suffered because of your fault. Keeping the passengers in dark about the flight details was really not expected from you people. Is this the kind of service you are providing to people 6/n — Isha Agarwal (@ishh_aaaa) May 25, 2022

This is not the first time

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that SpiceJet has suffered a cyber attack or a security failure. Back in 2020, a security flaw in the company’s systems exposed the private details, including flight information of more than 1.2 million passengers.

According to a report by TechCrunch, a researcher gained access to one of SpiceJet’s servers using brute-force technique wherein he found an unencrypted database backup file containing private information, including passenger names, phone numbers, email addresses and their dates of birth of more than 1.2 million passengers. The hacker had reportedly informed the company at the time but got no response. It was only when the researcher informed CERT-In about the flaw that the airline took steps to fix it.