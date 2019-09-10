comscore Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature | BGR India
Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends. In addition, the feature would also make it possible for Spotify artists and their teams to promote their music to Snapchat's users.

  Published: September 10, 2019 3:24 PM IST
Swedish music streaming app Spotify will now let users share their favorite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. The app is now one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, Messages, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram Stories and Facebook Stories, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends. In addition, the feature would also make it possible for Spotify artists and their teams to promote their music to Snapchat’s users.

In May 2018, Spotify added the feature to share content on Instagram Stories in a similar manner. Spotify now has around 232 million monthly active users globally, a 29 percent increase year-on-year (YoY), along with 108 million premium subscribers which is also 31 percent (YoY) growth.

In India, the music streaming company recently extended its Premium free trial period to three months, which means users can stream music without advertisements. The company has also announced that the ‘first three months for free’ offer is not a limited period offer, so users can avail it anytime. The company will soon roll out the same offer for the global markets as well.

To recall, the Spotify Premium trial service was previously available for only 30 days. Notably, with the Spotify Premium plan, one can listen to music offline. Users can use the app on their mobile device like a computer remote control. “Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives so we wanted to give users the first three months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: September 10, 2019 3:24 PM IST

