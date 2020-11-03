Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs with Lower Rates | BGR India

Music Streaming service provider Spotify has introduced a new algorithm on their platform. Artists and influencers can now promote their music that’s important to them. Spotify’s algorithm will let the boosted song appear on Spotify’s radio. It will also launch personalized music and songs available on the platform. Also Read - Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics

The company's Product Marketing Lead Charleton Lamb in a statement said, "We want to be able to provide tools that help our artists leverage those moments, so they can be more in control of their success on Spotify and more in charge of their careers."

"We were looking for a model that was acceptable, more democratic and fair. The model is going to allow even really small artists to access promotions at the same terms as that of the biggest labels."

This move will allow artists to identify music that’s significant to them and the algorithm will surface the song with the help of a signal.

Charleton further added, “Artists tell us they want more opportunities to connect with new listeners, and we believe our recommendations should also be informed by artists — their priorities and what they have to say about their music.”

“We will roll out a test of a service that gives artists a say in how their music is discovered,”

Spotify Royalty Rate

The company will pay artists a ‘Promotional Recording Royalty Rate’ whenever the song is played on Radio sessions or autoplay. Nothing is clear as of now about the exact rate the company would be paying to artists as the feature is still in testing. But Spotify added that

“Instead, labels or rights holders agree to be paid a promotional recording royalty rate for streams in personalized listening sessions where we provided this service.”

The whole idea behind adding the royalty rate is that if the promotion of a song performs well, the rights holder will witness a positive ROI and the song will become more popular to the areas where low promotional rates are applied.

“If the songs resonates with listeners, we’ll keep trying them in similar sessions. If the songs don’t perform well, they’ll quickly be pulled back”.

The company further added that artists can turn off this promotional tool if they don’t find it profitable.

“Listener satisfaction is our priority—we won’t guarantee placement to labels or artists, and we only ever recommend music we think listeners will want to hear.”