Spotify announces licensing deal with Saregama music label for India

Spotify partnership will bring Saregama's entire catalogue on its platform for all the users in the country.

  Published: May 11, 2020 2:59 PM IST
Spotify and Saregama have signed a licensing for India. The partnership will bring Saregama’s entire catalogue on its platform for all the users in the country. With music catalogues from across eras and languages, Saregama’s catalogue spans across film, Carnatic, Hindustani classical and devotional music in over 25 languages. It also includes the label’s catalogue of more than 1,00,000 retro tracks for the music lovers. Also Read - Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

“We are happy to partner with Spotify and make our entire catalogue available for listeners across the globe, now including India. Saregama holds the largest library of films and non-film songs in over 25 languages ranging from old classics to new age music. We are sure, listeners would be really happy with this addition,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India. Also Read - Spotify inks a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group; all the missing music to be available soon

“Since its launch in India last year, Spotify has seen a tremendous response from listeners across the country. Now, with the full Saregama catalogue available on Spotify India, our users will not only find their favourite retro music across local languages, but also be able to discover more old-school songs through Spotify’s locally curated playlists – both editorial and algorithmic. Spotify is continually committed to delivering the best and most rewarding repertoire to our users”, said Paul Smith, Director of Global Licensing, Spotify. Also Read - Spotify ने भी अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों को किया बैन

The music streaming company recently inked a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group (WMG). This deal covers all the countries that Spotify is currently available in. In addition, the deal is also applicable in “additional markets”. Spotify and WMG issued a joint statement to the media after signing the deal. The statement outlined the collaboration on important global initiatives for artists and songwriters around the world. The highlight of this deal was an ever-increasing music library for users in India.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 2:59 PM IST

