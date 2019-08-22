comscore Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months
  Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know
Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

Spotify has announced that the 'first three months for free' offer is not a limited period offer, so users can avail it anytime. The company will soon roll out the same offer for the global markets as well. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: August 22, 2019 4:25 PM IST
Spotify has extended its Premium free trial period to three months, which means users can stream music without advertisements. The company has also announced that the ‘first three months for free’ offer is not a limited period offer, so users can avail it anytime. The company will soon roll out the same offer for the global markets as well.

To recall, the Spotify Premium trial service was previously available for only 30 days. Notably, with the Spotify Premium plan, one can listen to music offline. Users can use the app on their mobile device like a computer remote control. “Music and podcasts play an important role in people’s lives so we wanted to give users the first three months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer.

“We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free,” Alex Norstrom, Chief Premium Business, Spotify said.

Besides, recently Spotify revealed that its app has 232 million monthly active users globally, which is a 29 percent increase year-on-year (YoY). On a separate note, last month, popular music streaming service Spotify announced a ‘Lite’ version of its app in India. This announcement comes months after the company initially launched in the market. The ‘Lite’ version is similar to most other ‘Lite’ apps in the market.

It is a watered-down version of the main app with basic functionality. The app is meant for older smartphones with limited processing power and storage. In addition, the company also revealed that the app has been kept light to improve its performance. For contrast, this version is just about 10MB in size so users can easily download this.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: August 22, 2019 4:25 PM IST

