Spotify finally comes to Amazon Alexa in India; Here is everything we know

This means that Amazon Echo users can ask Alexa to play music, radio, set music alarms, and even play podcasts. Let’s check out more details regarding the Spotify support on Amazon Alexa here including new voice commands and more.

  • Updated: June 26, 2020 11:57 PM IST
Audio streaming giant Spotify has just made a significant announcement for its fans in the Indian market. As per the announcement, Spotify will finally be supported on Amazon Echo devices. This means that Amazon Echo users can ask Alexa to play music, radio, set music alarms, and even play podcasts. This feature finally comes years after the company initially launched Amazon Echo devices in the market. Previously, the e-commerce giant did not support playback through the music service. Instead, users had to play music through Amazon Prime Music. Let’s check out more details regarding the Spotify support on Amazon Alexa here including new voice commands and more. Also Read - Spotify removes 10,000 song limit in user library

Spotify support finally comes on Amazon Alexa; details

According to the information available, the streaming company revealed that both Premium and free-tier users will be able to use the feature. It is worth noting that this support was already available of Amazon Alexa in other markets outside India. To get started, users need to open the Amazon Alexa app and then head to the “Settings” section. Once here, they need to tap on “Music” and then select “Link New Service”. Here, users need to find and select “Spotify” from the list. The company also revealed that after this step, users need to use their Spotify credentials to log in to their Spotify account. Also Read - Spotify's 3-month free trial, Rs 699 annual subscription is back again

After the setup, Spotify will ask the user about their favorite artists to craft curated playlist along with “personalized playlists”. The company will use this data to create and optimize the music feeds available. Beyond this, the company also revealed the Spotify Skill that recently made its way online. Also Read - Spotify Group Sessions feature allows you to share your play queue with friends in real-time

Spotify also listed a number of voice commands that Amazon Alexa users can use to access a variety of content. It also clarified that the new feature is only available on the Amazon Alexa app. The company is currently working on bringing this support to other Amazon Alexa-powered devices including speakers, and Fire TV.

  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 6:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 26, 2020 11:57 PM IST

Best Sellers