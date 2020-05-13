comscore Spotify will soon allow sharing your music control with friends | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Spotify Group Sessions feature allows you to share your play queue with friends in real-time
News

Spotify Group Sessions feature allows you to share your play queue with friends in real-time

News

Spotify has allowed users to create collaborated playlists in the past but the ability to control the queue in real-time is the highlight of the new feature.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 4:59 PM IST
spotify-logo-2

With the lockdown in effect since the Coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, those group music sessions you had with your friends and batchmates have been gone for a while. However, a new Spotify feature is more ‘social distancing-friendly’, allowing you to have a group music session with your buddies. Also Read - Spotify announces licensing deal with Saregama music label for India

The new Spotify feature is currently in beta and should come out to the public soon. The company has been working on the feature for quite some time, but given the situation right now, the development seemed to have picked up pace quickly. The new feature allows a group of Spotify listeners to share a common queue which they can all control in real-time, together. Also Read - Facebook server-side change took down Spotify, TikTok and other iOS apps this morning

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

How to use Spotify Group Sessions?

As per the Spotify support page, the new feature allows users to start a joined session by tapping on the connect button. This is the same button you’d usually use to cast your music on other devices. All you need to do is scroll down and find the “Start a group session” option. Get your friends to do the same, or use a QR code to get into the same group. Also Read - Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Everyone in the Spotify group playing session now has the ability to add, remove, reorder, or skip tracks from the shared queue. The shared music can then further be cast onto speakers or smart displays. Leaving the joint session is as easy as finding the same option again and tapping the button to stop sharing.

Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection: Check expected price and features

Also Read

Apple AirPods Studio to come with head and neck detection: Check expected price and features

Spotify has allowed users to create collaborated playlists in the past but the ability to control the queue in real-time is the highlight of the new feature. Some users have noted that the current beta only allows this to work with two devices, but it will eventually support more. The feature is also set to bring in more innovations over time, which will allow users from far away to join in.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 4:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on the app and website
How To
YouTube: Here is how to enable dark mode on the app and website
Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Features

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Epic Games unveils first look at Unreal Engine 5

Gaming

Epic Games unveils first look at Unreal Engine 5

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

News

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

Features

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown
Spotify Group Sessions is now in beta

News

Spotify Group Sessions is now in beta
Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days

News

Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days
Aarogya Setu mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

News

Aarogya Setu mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers
National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Features

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus मई महीने के अंत तक लेकर आएगी 'मेड-इन-इंडिया' स्मार्टफोन

ओरोग्य सेतु (Aarogya Setu) एप को 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स ने किया डाउनलोड, जानें फीचर्स

शाओमी के CEO इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे iPhone! वायरल हुआ स्क्रीनशॉट

Nokia 9.3 PureView स्मार्टफोन 8K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Freebuds 3 भारत में वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, 18 रुपये के EMI ऑफर में खरीदें

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite 4G could start at $1,100
Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC

News

Xiaomi AX1800 WiFi 6 router launched with a quad-core SoC
Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

News

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance