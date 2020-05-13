With the lockdown in effect since the Coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world, those group music sessions you had with your friends and batchmates have been gone for a while. However, a new Spotify feature is more ‘social distancing-friendly’, allowing you to have a group music session with your buddies. Also Read - Spotify announces licensing deal with Saregama music label for India

The new Spotify feature is currently in beta and should come out to the public soon. The company has been working on the feature for quite some time, but given the situation right now, the development seemed to have picked up pace quickly. The new feature allows a group of Spotify listeners to share a common queue which they can all control in real-time, together. Also Read - Facebook server-side change took down Spotify, TikTok and other iOS apps this morning

How to use Spotify Group Sessions?

As per the Spotify support page, the new feature allows users to start a joined session by tapping on the connect button. This is the same button you’d usually use to cast your music on other devices. All you need to do is scroll down and find the “Start a group session” option. Get your friends to do the same, or use a QR code to get into the same group. Also Read - Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Everyone in the Spotify group playing session now has the ability to add, remove, reorder, or skip tracks from the shared queue. The shared music can then further be cast onto speakers or smart displays. Leaving the joint session is as easy as finding the same option again and tapping the button to stop sharing.

Spotify has allowed users to create collaborated playlists in the past but the ability to control the queue in real-time is the highlight of the new feature. Some users have noted that the current beta only allows this to work with two devices, but it will eventually support more. The feature is also set to bring in more innovations over time, which will allow users from far away to join in.