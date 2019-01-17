comscore
  • Spotify to launch in India by end of January: Report
Spotify to launch in India by end of January: Report

If this turns out to be true, you’ll no longer need VPN to access Spotify.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 2:04 PM IST
It’s been months since we are hearing rumors of Spotify, the popular music streaming platform by Swedish company, looking to launch its services in India. Earlier this week, the company signed a deal with T-Series, which is one of the biggest music companies in India. With this deal, Spotify will get an access to the entire music catalog from the company. The partnership is meant for users worldwide and not just India. T-Series offers more than 160,000 songs in its catalog.

Now, according to a report on Variety, Spotify is all set to launch its services in India by January 31. While industry insiders say that Spotify it yet to sign a deal with Sony, Universal and Warner, some of the major record label groups in India, there are chances where Spotify could launch in the country without them. The company has already opened an office in Mumbai and reportedly hired 300 people.

The app is expected to be available in English, whereas music will be available in five regional languages (Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali), besides Hindi music from Bollywood movies, the report said. The publication also notes that Spotify is hosting a party in Mumbai on January 31, which gives it some time to ink more deals.

Even if licensing is secured, the company will be facing other obstacles, such as fierce competition from the likes of Gaana, Saavn, and Apple Music to an extent. A report in November stated that Spotify in India will launch with an extended free trial period, which will be more than 30 days.

