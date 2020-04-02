Spotify inks a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group

Music streaming service Spotify has just made a major announcement. As part of the announcement, the company has just inked a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group (WMG). This deal covers all the countries that Spotify is currently available in. In addition, the deal is also applicable in “additional markets”. Spotify and WMG issued a joint statement to the media after signing the deal. The statement outlines the collaboration on important global initiatives for artists and songwriters around the world. The highlight of this deal is an ever-increasing music library for Spotify users in India.

Spotify WMG deal details

It is worth noting that Spotify and WMG had signed a deal in the past. However, both parties could not finalize the terms of a renewed deal about a year back. This deal comes just about a month after Warner Music expanded its operations in the Indian market. Beyond India, the company has opened its new offices in Turkey, Peru, Finland, Slovakia, and Nigeria in the past twelve months. Some of the artists that Spotify users in India can listen to include Linkin Park, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The list continues with Wiz Khalifa, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Green Day, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Madonna, and more.

According to a report from Gadgets 360, Spotify has also inked a deal with Saregama to expand its library further. This deal will give access to music from multiple Bollywood and other Indian film industries. In addition, users can also stream devotional, ghazal, and classical music after this deal.

The report also noted that the Spotify-WMG deal comes weeks after the streaming service signed a deal with Warner Chappell. Both these deals will add millions of international and local songs to the library. This new addition will finally make Spotify a worthy competitor in the Indian music streaming space.