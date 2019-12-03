comscore Spotify Premium annual subscription discounted to Rs 699 in India
Spotify Premium annual subscription discounted by 50 percent in India; available for Rs 699

Spotify India has noted that the offer is for limited period and it ends on December 31, 2019. It is only valid on Spotify Premium and not on the Premium Family plan.

  Published: December 3, 2019 5:42 PM IST
Spotify has discounted its annual subscription for ‘Spotify Premium‘ in India to Rs 699. The music streaming platform offers monthly subscription at Rs 119, which comes to Rs 1,428 for 12 months. On the other hand, the annual subscription cost is Rs 1,189 for one customer.

For the monthly subscribers, Spotify Premium is now available at more than 50 percent discount, if they opt for yearly subscription instead. Otherwise, the annual pack pricing is down by 40 percent. Spotify India has noted that the offer is for limited period and it ends on December 31, 2019. It is only valid on Spotify Premium and not on the Premium Family plan.

Spotify Lite launched in India with data limits and more

Spotify Lite launched in India with data limits and more

Furthermore, existing recurring subscriptions will resume at the price in effect at the end of the prepaid period unless they cancel earlier, first spotted by NDTV Gadgets360. To recall, the Spotify Premium plan is for an individual customer towards the starting of 2019. The company launched it in India with 30 days trial service initially. Recently, Spotify extended its Premium free trial period to three months. This ‘first three months for free’ offer is not a limited period offer, so it can be availed at anytime.

Spotify Premium

In October, Spotify also launched its Premium Family plan for Indian consumers. It allows family members (up to six accounts) to play their own music and podcasts. Moreover, Spotify Premium Family plan’s monthly bill gets sent to the master account holder for the entire family. The company sells the Premium Family plan in India at Rs 179 per month.

  Published Date: December 3, 2019 5:42 PM IST

