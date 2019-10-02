comscore Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
  • Home
  • News
  • Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
News

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month

News

Spotify has unveiled a new Premium Family plan in India, which is priced at Rs 179 per month. With the new Premium Family plan, one will be able to access 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks/songs.

  • Published: October 2, 2019 12:57 PM IST
spotify-logo-2

Spotify has launched a new Premium Family plan in India, which is priced at Rs 179 per month. The latest plan gives family members living under one roof more choices to customize music streaming and podcasts, with ad-free, on-demand music listening experience, the company said.

“Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their personal taste and app experience,” said Amarjit Batra, Managing Director – India, Spotify.

With the new Premium Family plan, one will be able to access 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks/songs. The company says users also get individual accounts, where with up to six accounts per family, everyone gets to play their own music and podcasts. Moreover, this plan’s monthly bill will be sent to the master account holder for the entire family, as per Spotify.

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

Also Read

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

Last month, Spotify added a feature that lets users share their favorite music and podcasts with friends on Snapchat. The app is one of the several destinations that Spotify users can share on, along with WhatsApp, MessengerTwitterInstagram Stories and Facebook Stories, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

The new feature would allow users to either add albums, tracks or podcasts to a story or share them directly with their friends. In addition, the feature would also make it possible for Spotify artists and their teams to promote their music to Snapchat’s users.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 2, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
News
Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
Call of Duty: Mobile Review

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Review

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched: Price in India and other details

News

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched: Price in India and other details

Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

News

Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched: Price in India and other details

Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

Google Pixel 4 press render leaks ahead of October 15 launch

Smartphone explodes on pillow killing a 14-year old girl

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month

News

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

News

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature
Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

News

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know
Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know

News

Spotify extends its Premium free trial period to 3 months: All you need to know
Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India

News

Sony SRS-XB402M speaker launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

India vs South Africa 1st Test match Live: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

कॉल आने पर अब 25 सेकेंड के लिए बजेगी फोन की घंटी, Airtel और Vodafone idea ने कम किया ‘रिंग टाइम’

चार्जिंग में लगा मोबाइल फटा, 14 साल की लड़की की मौत

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival: 1 रुपये में बजट फोन और 99 रुपये में Redmi स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का मौका

News

Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
News
Spotify Premium Family plan launched in India, priced at Rs 179 per month
GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched: Price in India and other details

News

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Max action cameras launched: Price in India and other details
Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect

News

Microsoft Surface event 2019: How to watch live stream and what to expect
Google Pixel 4 press render leaks ahead of October 15 launch

News

Google Pixel 4 press render leaks ahead of October 15 launch
Smartphone explodes on pillow killing a 14-year old girl

News

Smartphone explodes on pillow killing a 14-year old girl