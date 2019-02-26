Spotify launched in India; official pricing and apps available, here is how to get started

After months of speculation, it looks like Spotify has finally launched in the Indian market. This comes right after the reports emerged that Warner/Chappell Music (WCM) has filed a case in Indian courts to stop the launch. The official price of the service was spotted on the Spotify website though there is no official word from the Company. The competitive pricing indicates that the company is aiming to go full force to fight with the competition. According to the official website, the yearly subscription charge for the service has been set at Rs 1,189, which is about Rs 99 per month.

Spotify Premium India price and other plan details

If potential users don’t want to pay Rs 1,189 for the annual plan for Spotify Premium then the monthly price for the service is Rs 119. Other plans include a one day plan for Rs 13, a seven-day plan for Rs 39, a three-month plan for Rs 389, and a six-month plan worth Rs 719. Talking about the monthly plan, the company has priced it at Rs 119 as previously mentioned but this is only if the user chooses recurring subscription plan where payment automatically happens per month. If the user does not want the payment to happen every month then the price for a month is Rs 129. Users who don’t want to directly pay for the premium service can try the premium version at no cost for 30 days.

Spotify Premium pricing compared with Apple, Amazon, and Google

Comparing it with other services, JioSaavn Pro is priced at Rs 99 per month or Rs 550 for every six months. Monthly charges for Apple music is Rs 120, while the yearly price is set at Rs 1,200. Airtel Wynk Premium is priced at Rs 99 per month for non-Airtel users, and Rs 49 per month for Airtel users. The annual price of Wynk Premium is Rs 1,188 per year for non-Airtel users, and Rs 349 for Airtel users.

Talking about the subscription cost of Google Play Music subscription, users end up paying Rs 99 per month without any annual plan. Gaanna+ streaming service amounts to Rs 99 per month or at a discounted price of Rs 499 instead of Rs 1,498 for the annual plan. Hungama Music Pro is priced at a discounted price of Rs 99 instead of Rs 110, and Amazon Prime Music is priced at Rs 83 per month as part of the annual Amazon Prime subscription which is worth Rs 999. The monthly plan for Amazon Prime Music comes at Rs 129.

How to get started with Spotify, buy Premium

The official Spotify app for Android and Apple iOS is now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. If you don’t see the app then wait for some time and it will be available on your device. If you visit the official Spotify website then it still shows the message that the service is not available in India. Though users can still set their account up, or log in using Facebook to get a head start. The free version of the service is available but it comes with some limitations.

The free version does not allow users to play music on multiple devices at the same time, the playback is interrupted with ads, users can’t download music offline and they can’t listen to the music in high quality. In the case where users already have a Spotify account then they can now change the country to India. This step is essential to make the purchase for the Premium account.

To start with the purchase process users need to head to www.spotify.com/in/purchase/offer/30-day-trial/. Once here, login using your Spotify or Facebook account and enter your credit card details to make the purchase. In addition to the credit card, users can also make payments with the help of UPI or Paytm.