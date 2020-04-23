comscore Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists | BGR India
  • Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Spotify has announced roll out of its editor-curated podcast playlists for users in the US, Germany, Sweden, the UK, Mexico and Brazil.

  Published: April 23, 2020 1:04 PM IST
Spotify starting screen

Swedish music streaming service Spotify has announced roll out of its editor-curated podcast playlists for users in the US, Germany, Sweden, the UK, Mexico and Brazil. The new step is meant to solve the problem people often face with discovering new podcasts to suit their interests. Each of them will be curated by Spotify’s in-house editorial team and updated regularly. Also Read - Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

“We are launching dozens of playlists – all intended to help you find your next favorite show or episode. Whether you are a budding chef listening to Fodder for Foodies in US, or an aspiring Beckham shuffling through Goal! in the UK, it is never been easier to find your perfect podcast,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Resso takes on JioSaavn, Gaana, Spotify and Apple Music with social connect

“The full mix of playlists will look a little different in every market, but stay tuned-over time, we will continue to update existing playlists and add new ones,” it added. The programme will consist of three different playlists that will change and adapt ever week: Best Podcasts of the Week, Brain Snacks, and Crime Scene. Also Read - Spotify ने भी अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों को किया बैन

Spotify is also launching 15 other podcast categories, including a ‘Murder Monday’ playlist with murder stories, a ‘Who Runs the World’ playlist highlighting inspirational women and ‘This Week in Hollywood’ about celebrity news and gossip.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this month, the company made a major announcement. It inked a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group (WMG). This deal covers all the countries that Spotify is currently available in. In addition, the deal is also applicable in “additional markets”. Spotify and WMG issued a joint statement to the media after signing the deal. The statement outlined the collaboration on important global initiatives for artists and songwriters around the world. The highlight of this deal was an ever-increasing music library for Spotify users in India.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 23, 2020 1:04 PM IST

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
