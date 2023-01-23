comscore Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Spotify To Join Microsoft Google Likely To Announce Mass Layoffs Soon
News

Spotify to join Microsoft, Google, likely to announce mass layoffs soon

News

Audio-giant Spotify is expected to announce mass layoffs as early as this week. However, the exact number of jobs that it is likely to slash remains uncertain.

Highlights

  • Google and Microsoft announced mass layoffs last month.
  • Spotify is likely to join the list this month.
  • It remains unclear how many employees will be asked to leave.
Spotify

Silicon Valley is witnessing a slew of mass layoffs these days. Just last week Microsoft announced that it was slashing 10,000 jobs across sections. Shortly after, Google and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company was cutting 12,000 jobs. Now, word is that another tech giant is planning to announce mass layoffs. Also Read - Airtel introduces Disney Plus Hotstar subscription for three prepaid plans

According to a report by Bloomberg, Spotify is likely to announce mass layoffs as soon as this week. However, the exact number of jobs that the audio-giant is likely to cut isn’t clear yet. Also Read - Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

Notably, Spotify laid off nearly 38 staffers in October 2022 from its in-house studios Gimlet and Parcast Podcast studios. The company reportedly shut down 11 original podcasts from its in-house studios, as a part of cost-cutting measure. At the time, less than 5 percent of the company’s staff on original podcasts were either laid off or reassigned to new shows, leaving the company with nearly 9,800 employees as per its third-quarter earnings report. Also Read - Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Now, the company is reportedly planning to slash its head-count further. However, it hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

Spotify had more than 433 million monthly active users (MAUs) in 2022.

Tech companies increased their headcount significantly during the pandemic. However, they have been forced to reduce their workforce in the past couple of months owing to reduced advertising revenue and the uncertain economic conditions. Besides Microsoft and Google, other tech giants including Meta, Twitter and Amazon have also significantly reduced their headcount.

While Amazon has said it is cutting 18,000 jobs, software-maker Salesforce is laying off about 9,000 employees. Similarly, Facebook, last year, announced that it was cutting around 11,000 jobs, which is roughly 11 percent of its total global workforce. Twitter, on the other hand, has been cutting jobs steadily since Elon Musk took over the company. As per reports, the company has cut over 3,700 jobs from its workforce so far.

Similarly, Coinbase has reportedly cut over 2,000 jobs, while DoorDash has cut over 1,200 jobs. Additionally, reports also state that Cisco has cut over 4,000 jobs, while the Snap Inc has cut over 1,200 jobs so far, Crunchbase says.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 5:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel now offers free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription three more plans
Telecom
Airtel now offers free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription three more plans
Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

News

Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

News

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Tecno Spark Go 2023 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, features

Mobiles

Tecno Spark Go 2023 with a 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, features

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

Features

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Spotify to announce mass layoffs this week: Report

Honda Activa 6G with Smart Key launched at Rs. 80,537: Check details here

Qualcomm may soon launch Apple's next M-series chips competitor

Krafton launches January 2023 update for New State Mobile: Check details here

HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Highway charging is one of our top priorities: Tata Motors

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?