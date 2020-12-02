comscore Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs | BGR India
Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs for the year

Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to get personalized Wrapped most played songs, artists, albums throughout this 2020 in Spotify new features Spotify wrapped.

The year has been a rollercoaster ride for each one of us, all thanks to the pandemic and deadly COVID-19 virus that doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While the year comes to an end, global music streaming platform Spotify has announced the 2020 version of Spotify Wrapped for most users across the globe, which will allow you to find your curated playlist on the Spotify app as well as desktop. Also Read - Spotify Allow Artists To Promote Songs in Exchange of Lower Royalty Rates

Spotify Wrapped basically gives you a look back at the playlists or songs you hooked up to in the past 12 months. Here’s how you can find the top songs you listened to on Spotify. Also Read - Spotify now lets you search for songs with just lyrics

How to find your top songs on Spotify

If you want to know which songs you have been tuning onto in the last 12 months on Spotify just head over to the Spotify Wrapped site at https://www.spotify.com/us/wrapped/ and log in with your Spotify ID and password. Also Read - Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty

With this, you’ll be able to open the playlist of your top songs in order. The website will also showcase the Missed Hits and On Record, which will basically list songs and artists you might like, which is created based on your past activities on the app.

The Spotify Wrapped website will also show which songs you tuned to the most this year and also how many minutes you spent listening to certain artists. It will also show an infographic about your top songs. Spotify will also offer you a curated playlist of your top 100 tracks of the year.

To recall, Spotify launched in India on January 31, 2019 and it offers four plans for its Indian consumers. The subscription plans include the Individual plan worth Rs 999 for 12months, the Duo plan at Rs 149 per month, the Family plan at Rs 179 per month and the Student plan at Rs 59 per month. Both Family and Student plans come with one-month free subscription.

  Published Date: December 2, 2020 4:56 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 2, 2020 5:00 PM IST

Best Sellers