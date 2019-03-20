comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere
News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Google is celebrating the start of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere and start of Fall in the Southern Hemisphere.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 8:43 AM IST
google doodle spring equinox main

Google Doodle today marks the spring equinox, a celestial event that marks the start of spring in many cultures. An equinox is regarded as the instant of time when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun. This occurs twice every year, around March 20 and September 23. It is a celestial event when the center of the visible Sun is directly above the Equator. It is called the Spring Equinox or the Vernal in the northern hemisphere and Google is celebrating the instance today with a doodle.

Since the Earth’s equator is aligned with the center of the Sun, the equinox becomes the day when people all around the world experience day and night of equal length, or about 12 hours each. The day is referred to as fall or autumnal equinox in the Southern hemisphere and Google has a separate doodle for that as well called the Fall 2019 (Southern Hemisphere). The Google doodle today marks the start of Spring season with an image that shows a flower blooming on the Earth and portrays the sunlight falling on it.

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

Also Read

30th anniversary of the World Wide Web marked by Google Doodle

The doodle, according to Google, has its reach spanning the North and South America, several parts of Europe, Russia, India and few other Southeast Asian countries. In rest of the world, Google will show the Fall 2019 doodle marking the Southern Hemisphere. The sky-watchers will also be able to see “Super worm moon” for the first time in 19 years.

Watch: Android Q How to install

According to astronomy website EarthSky.org, a fall moon has not landed this close to the first day of spring since 2000 and the two celestial events won’t happen less than a day apart again until 2030. At 1.15AM IST on March 20, the moon will be a mere 223,309 miles away from Earth and will make for a close perigee. At 7.13AM IST on March 20, the moon will reach its full phase. As a result of these two celestial events, the full lunar disk will appear 14 percent larger and 12 percent brighter than usual, also widely known as supermoon.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 8:43 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere
Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life

Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review: A classy smartwatch that is let down by its software and battery life
Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

Gaming

Google set to introduce game streaming service at GDC 2019: Report

हिंदी समाचार

इस दिन सस्ता मिलेगा शाओमी का Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

Spring Equinox 2019: गूगल ने आज बसंत विषुव पर बनाया डूडल, जानें क्या है खास

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

इस साल लॉन्च होगा शाओमी Mi Band 4, मिल सकता है ECG सपोर्ट

News

Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
News
Vivo X27, X27 Pro with 8GB RAM, pop-up selfie cameras launched: Specifications, features
Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount

News

Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today
Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

News

Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere
Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India

News

Google Photos adds Express Backup and Data Caps for Android users in India