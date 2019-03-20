Spring Equinox 2019: Google Doodle marks celestial event in the Northern Hemisphere

Google Doodle today marks the spring equinox, a celestial event that marks the start of spring in many cultures. An equinox is regarded as the instant of time when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the center of the Sun. This occurs twice every year, around March 20 and September 23. It is a celestial event when the center of the visible Sun is directly above the Equator. It is called the Spring Equinox or the Vernal in the northern hemisphere and Google is celebrating the instance today with a doodle.

Since the Earth’s equator is aligned with the center of the Sun, the equinox becomes the day when people all around the world experience day and night of equal length, or about 12 hours each. The day is referred to as fall or autumnal equinox in the Southern hemisphere and Google has a separate doodle for that as well called the Fall 2019 (Southern Hemisphere). The Google doodle today marks the start of Spring season with an image that shows a flower blooming on the Earth and portrays the sunlight falling on it.

The doodle, according to Google, has its reach spanning the North and South America, several parts of Europe, Russia, India and few other Southeast Asian countries. In rest of the world, Google will show the Fall 2019 doodle marking the Southern Hemisphere. The sky-watchers will also be able to see “Super worm moon” for the first time in 19 years.

Watch: Android Q How to install

According to astronomy website EarthSky.org, a fall moon has not landed this close to the first day of spring since 2000 and the two celestial events won’t happen less than a day apart again until 2030. At 1.15AM IST on March 20, the moon will be a mere 223,309 miles away from Earth and will make for a close perigee. At 7.13AM IST on March 20, the moon will reach its full phase. As a result of these two celestial events, the full lunar disk will appear 14 percent larger and 12 percent brighter than usual, also widely known as supermoon.