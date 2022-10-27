comscore SpySiri bug allows apps to listen to your Siri conversations: How to fix it
  • Home
  • News
  • Spysiri Ios Bug Can Allow Malicious Apps To Hear Your Conversations With Siri How To Fix It
News

SpySiri iOS bug can allow malicious apps to hear your conversations with Siri: How to fix it

News

Apple has already released an update to fix this issue. All you need to do is download and install iOS 16.1 on your iPhone.

Highlights

  • Developers have discovered a bug called SpySiri in older iOS versions.
  • This bug can allow malicious apps to hear users’ Siri conversations.
  • Apple has fixed this bug in the iOS 16.1 update.
Siri

Apple recently released iOS 16.1 earlier this week. The update fixed several vulnerabilities in iPhones one of which could lead an app to run a piece of maliciously crafted code with kernel privileges — a bug that Apple says could have been actively exploited by hackers. In addition to this, the iOS 16.1 update also fixed a vulnerability dubbed as ‘SpySiri’. This vulnerability can allow a malicious app to hear all of a user’s conversations with Siri. Also Read - Apple suspends gambling ads in App Store on complaints from developers

The bug was discovered by 9to5Mac contributor and developer Guilherme Rambo, who discovered it while working on his AirBuddy. During his analysis Rambo discovered that a malicious app could use Bluetooth connectivity to listen to and record all of a user’s conversations with Apple’s voice assistant Siri via connected Apple AirPods or Beats headphones. Also Read - Apple App Store to sell ads space and show more ads on the platform

“Any app with access to Bluetooth could record your conversations with Siri and audio from the iOS keyboard dictation feature when using AirPods or Beats headsets. This would happen without the app requesting microphone access permission and without the app leaving any trace that it was listening to the microphone,” he wrote in a blog post explaining the vulnerability. Also Read - How to download and install MacOS Ventura on your Mac, MacBook

Furthermore, the developer said that in a real-world scenario, an app that already has Bluetooth permission for some other reason could be record all of a user’s conversations with Siri “without any indication to the user that it’s going on, because there’s no request to access the microphone, and the indication in Control Center only lists “Siri & Dictation”.”

What’s worrisome is this bug also affects macOS. “So at least on macOS, apps would be able to record your conversations with Siri or dictation audio without any permission prompts at all. Even worse, this particular exploit would also allow the app to request DoAP audio on-demand, bypassing the need to wait for the user to talk to Siri or use dictation,” the developer added.

Thankfully, Apple has already released an update to fix this issue. All you need to do is download and install iOS 16.1 on your iPhone.

How to download and install iOS 16.1 on your iPhone

Step 1: Go to the Settings app.

Step 2: Go to General settings and the go to Software Update section.

Step 3: If you see that a software update is available for you, click on the download and install option to complete the process.

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 3:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Byju's allegedly shuts Kerala office, forces employees to resign
News
Byju's allegedly shuts Kerala office, forces employees to resign
PlayStation Plus games for November 2022 announced: Check details

Gaming

PlayStation Plus games for November 2022 announced: Check details

CD Projekt Red confirms 'The Witcher' remake

Gaming

CD Projekt Red confirms 'The Witcher' remake

JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for Meta, says Mark Zuckerberg

Apps

JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for Meta, says Mark Zuckerberg

Best 5 premium wireless earbuds you can consider

Photo Gallery

Best 5 premium wireless earbuds you can consider

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

SpySiri bug allows apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations

Byju's allegedly shuts Kerala office, forces employees to resign

PlayStation Plus games for November 2022 announced: Check details

WhatsApp New Feature Alert Image Blur Tool Available for beta Testers, Watch video

WhatsApp to Telegram: Top 10 most popular chatting apps in India

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Image Blurr Tool Now Available, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video

News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Features that you must know, Watch Video
Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy

Features

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, Check out how you can Buy
Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops