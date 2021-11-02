comscore Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
  • Home
  • News
  • Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
News

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

News

The SQUID crypto coin was trading at $0.003203, reports CoinMarketCap.The developers behind the crypto project have left the project after the price of its affiliated token crashed to nearly zero.

  • Updated: November 2, 2021 4:52 PM IST
squid game

A Squid Game-inspired cryptocurrency collapsed on Monday after it was revealed to be an apparent scam. Anonymous scammers behind the cryptocurrency peaked at $2,861 before plummeting to $0 on Monday, made over $2.1 million before shutting the crypto project. Also Read - Squid Game inspired Indian game gets over 3 lakh pre-registration on Google Play store

The SQUID crypto coin was trading at $0.003203, reports CoinMarketCap. Also Read - Squid Game app malware attack: How to stay safe from such Joker malware

The developers behind the crypto project have left the project after the price of its affiliated token crashed to nearly zero. Also Read - Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data

They claimed on its official Telegram channel that its developers do not want to continue running the project due to the stress of dealing with scammers.

“Someone is trying to hack our project these days. Not only the twitter account @GoGoSquidGame but also our smart contract. We are trying to protect it but the price is still abnormal. Squid Game Dev does not want to continue running the project as we are depressed from the scammers and are overwhelmed with stress [sic]. We have to remove all the restrictions and the transaction rules of Squid Game. Squid Game will enter a new stage of community autonomy,” the developers’ Telegram channel wrote.

The latest development shows just how risky it can be to invest in a new and hyped token in the crypto market, reports CoinDesk.

Called “rug pull” by crypto investors, such digital scamming happens when the creators of the crypto quickly cash out their coins for real money, draining the liquidity pool from the exchange.

Launched last week, the Squid Game crypto project gained instant popularity and the token rose by more than 35,000 per cent in just three days – despite several red flags including grammatical and spelling errors in the project’s white paper.

Its Telegram channel, set up by the unknown scammers, also didn’t allow comments from outsiders.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 2, 2021 4:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2021 4:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
News
Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak

News

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak

Squid Game inspired Indian game garnered over 3 Lakh Pre-Registrations: Check details

Gaming

Squid Game inspired Indian game garnered over 3 Lakh Pre-Registrations: Check details

How to use 'Add Yours' Sticker on Instagram

How To

How to use 'Add Yours' Sticker on Instagram

Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

News

Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak

Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed

News

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
Squid Game inspired Indian game garnered over 3 Lakh Pre-Registrations: Check details

Gaming

Squid Game inspired Indian game garnered over 3 Lakh Pre-Registrations: Check details
Here's how you can keep Joker malware from stealing your data and money

How To

Here's how you can keep Joker malware from stealing your data and money
Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data

Apps

Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data
Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix; biggest series of the year

Entertainment

Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix; biggest series of the year

हिंदी समाचार

How to Use two WhatsApp Account in One Smartphone: एक स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे चलाएं दो व्हाट्सऐप, बहुत आसान है तरीका

फ्री फायर में शुरू होगी एशिया चैंपियनशिप, 3 करोड़ रुपए का होगा प्राइज पूल

WhatsApp कर रहा नए फीचर पर काम, भेजे हुए मैसेज को डिलीट करने की नहीं रहेगी टाइम लिमिट

UPI ट्रांजैक्शन ने अक्टूबर में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, 7.71 लाख करोड़ रुपए का हुआ लेनदेन

POCO M4 Pro 5G में मिलेगी 33W की फास्ट चार्जिंग और 6nm का प्रोसेसर

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

News

Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
News
Squid Game inspired cryptocurrency crashed after an apparent scam revealed
iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak

News

iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 do not have many differences: Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak
Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly

News

Elon Musk's fan page gets verified on Facebook mistakenly
Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

Photo Gallery

Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now
Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

Photo Gallery

Want to ditch your old iPhone? 5 phones you can consider under Rs 40,000 right now

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers