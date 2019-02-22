Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

Star India has added new channel packs for users willing to watch its Sports and English movies channels. Earlier, Star India didn’t offer its popular sports and English movies channels in any pack. Hence, subscribers, who wanted to watch these channels, had to purchase them along with Star’s Indian channels, TelecomTalks reports.

This also increased the fair on the monthly basis. In comparison with the old channel packs, the new packs will reportedly be available at a 30 percent lower price tag. The cited source claimed that the new channel packs are priced around Rs 140, which includes Rs 40 network fee. Previously, many DTH customers had to spend around Rs 200 per month to watch Star India’s six Sports and seven English channels in HD quality.

To be specific, Star India has announced one English Mini pack, which is available for Rs 20. With this pack, subscribers will get channels like Fox Life, Star World and Star Movies. There is also an English Mini HD pack, which will cost Rs 35. Furthermore, Star India has also announced an English Premium pack, which includes English and several other Sports channels.

This premium pack is priced at Rs 49, while the English Premium HD pack will cost Rs 85. The HD pack includes Star World HD, several sports channels, Nat Geo Wild HD, Baby TV HD and more. Besides, a separate report claims that Star Sports 1 Bangla is set to make its debut sometime in March. This would reportedly be the fourth member to the network’s regional sports channels after Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.