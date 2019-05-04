Star Wars Day: Here are top 10 user-rated Star War Movies that you can watch on May the Fourth

Every year, fans on Start Wars franchise celebrate May 4th as the “Star Wars Day” for the pun is evident when one says “May the Fourth”. This closely mirrors the popular greeting or rather the catchphrase in the Star Wars franchise where characters usually use “May the Force be with you”. It is worth noting that this wasn’t really officially chosen by Lucasfilm, the production company that Star Wars director George Lucas made to create the Star Wars franchise and Indiana Jones franchise. However, after fans widely adopted the day to celebrate everything Star Wars related, Lucasfilm gradually embraced the celebration.

According to information online, the catchphrase pun was initially used on May 4, 1979, and it took more than 30 years to organize and celebrate the first celebration of Star Wars Day in 2011 in Toronto. However, given that today is May 4th, 2019, we have compiled a list to top 10 Star Wars movies that fans can watch to celebrate the day. The list is in order of cumulative rating by fans on popular movie database website, IMDB. May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back | 8.7

This was the second movie that George Lucas released back in 1980 after the success of the first movie, A New Hope. During the launch back then, this was numbered as Star Wars II but the numbering was later changed after Lucas released the prequel trilogy around the early 2000s. Here the story picks up after the events in the first movie and Rebels are overpowered by the Empire. This is also the first movie that showcased the Jedi training of Luke Skywalker by Master Yoda.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope | 8.6

A New Hope is the movie that started everything, the entire franchise. This move is attributed for starting the entire franchise from scratch and the interesting part is that the success it achieved came out of no-where. It was originally the first movie but later renamed to the fourth movie in the series where we are introduced to Luck Skywalker, the Force, the Jedi, and the Empire. Other characters that are first introduced to the world include Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and more.

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi | 8.3

Moving forward, the third top-rated movie in the lineup is the third original movie, Return of the Jedi where the Jedi and the Rebels finally beat the Empire. Here Lucas throws the famous curveball at the time when it comes to movie twists that can only be experienced rather than explained in words. The movie also introduces the struggle of characters between the dark side and the light.

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens | 8.0

The Force Awakens is the reboot of the Star Wars saga as the story picks up about 30 years after the events of the original trilogy where Rebels destroyed the Empire. This time, the rebels take on a new threat by the name of First Order. The interesting part here is that Lucas introduces a number of new characters to the franchise to make the stories relevant to an entirely new generation of movie-goers while bringing back old characters including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | 7.8

Rogue One came out of nowhere and stunned the Star Wars fans because of its sheer brilliance. This was the first movies that LucasFilm launched which focuses on the extended Star Wars universe that fans have tried to explore outside of the movie. This movie brings along a number of new characters that are not part of the original movies and tightly integrates this story right before the original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith | 7.6

Revenge of the Sith is the last movie from the first prequel trilogy that Lucas made during the early 2000s to talk about the beginning of the Star Wars franchise. This trilogy traces the rise of Darth Vader and this movie, in particular, picks up right after the events of Clone Wars that took place in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. This also shows how Darth Vader actually came to be.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi | 7.2

The Last Jedi is the latest mainstream Star Wars movie that was launched back at the end of 2017. This movie explores the training of Rey, the new protagonist of the Star Wars trilogy and picks up the story right after the events in Force Awakens. Here Rey is trained by Luck Skywalker as the Resistance prepares to take on the First Order.

Solo: A Star Wars Story | 7.0

Solo is the second Star Wars movie that actually tackles about the stories in the extended Star Wars universe. Digging deeper, this movie showcases the rise of Han Solo at an early age along with his co-pilot Chewbacca. Similar to Rogue One, this movie also introduces a number of new characters that are not part of the original or rebooted versions of Star Wars saga.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones | 6.6

Attack of the Clones is the second Star Wars movie from the first reboot attempt that took place during the early 2000s. As mentioned above, the story picks up pace after The Phantom Menace and was released in 2002. This movie explores the characters of Anakin Skywalker, Padme Amidala, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace | 6.5

The last in the list has to be The Phantom Menace that was launched in 1999. This was the first prequel movie that Lucas released to reboot and possibly replicate the success of the original Star Wars series. However, this reboot attempt was critically panned both by reviewers as well as faithful Star War fans which is evident because of its rating.