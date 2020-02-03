comscore Stephen King quits Facebook, blames misinformation | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Stephen King quits Facebook; blames spread of misinformation and political advertising
News

Stephen King quits Facebook; blames spread of misinformation and political advertising

News

The American horror author quit Facebook, growing fed up of misinformation on the platform and its political agendas.

  • Published: February 3, 2020 2:50 PM IST
facebook data hack, delete facebook, WhatsApp

Horror author Stephen King recently quit Facebook. The author has written more than 50 books and is known for his works in the horror and fantasy genres. He quit Facebook, stating he was fed up of the abundance of fake news and misinformation on the platform. “I’m quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that’s allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users’ privacy.

Related Stories


King hit at two of Facebook’s elements for which the company has already received flak. These are the political advertising shown on the site and the aspect of data-privacy. Facebook has seen problems time and time again for posts that promote political propaganda and numerous breaches of data. King further added that fans could “follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like”. The American author has 5.6 million followers on Twitter.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

Stephen King and US politics

Moreover, Stephen King is known for his strong political views. The 72-year-old author is active and very outspoken on political matters. Further, he has also repeatedly announced his opinions on US-president Donald Trump. Facebook did not respond to the author’s exile off its platform. However, Stephen King’s fans plenty to say about the author’s decision. Most of his followers on Twitter supported his decision.

Facebook ‘Clear History’ button: Everything you need to know

Also Read

Facebook ‘Clear History’ button: Everything you need to know

“Facebook is scarier than Pennywise taking Cujo for a walk,” wrote one user. Another tweeted: “I think it’s scarier than Christine driving me to the Pet Cemetery.” Stephen King’s books have sold more than 350 million copies across the world. Many of these books are now adapted into feature films, miniseries, television series, and even comic books. Some of the films based on King’s work are Children of the Corn, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Shining, Pet Sematary, The Green Mile, It and The Dark Tower, among others.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 2:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Stephen King quits Facebook
News
Stephen King quits Facebook
Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

News

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

TicWris Max smartwatch runs Android found on smartphones

Wearables

TicWris Max smartwatch runs Android found on smartphones

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Stephen King quits Facebook

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stephen King quits Facebook

News

Stephen King quits Facebook
TikTok: Indians spent 5.5 billion hours on the app

News

TikTok: Indians spent 5.5 billion hours on the app
Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know

News

Facebook 'Clear History' button: Everything you need to know
SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers

News

SpiceJet data breach affects 1.2 million passengers
Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down

News

Facebook hits 2.5 billion users, revenue up but stocks down

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 होगा रियलमी का पहला Realme UI के साथ आने वाला स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip फोल्डेबल फोन का वीडियो सामने आया, देखें डिजाइन

Nokia 5.2 स्मार्टफोन की हेंड्स-ऑन फोटोज सामने आई, बजट सेगमेंट में Xiaomi और Realme से होगी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

2GB डेली डाटा के लिए बेस्ट है Reliance Jio का 251 रुपये का प्लान, 51 दिनों की है वैलिडिटी

News

Stephen King quits Facebook
News
Stephen King quits Facebook
Nokia 8 update rolling out to users

News

Nokia 8 update rolling out to users
Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12

News

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini speaker launch set for February 12
Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO

News

Google launches coronavirus SOS with WHO
Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out

News

Zenfone Max Pro M2 Android 10 beta update rolls out