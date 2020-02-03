Horror author Stephen King recently quit Facebook. The author has written more than 50 books and is known for his works in the horror and fantasy genres. He quit Facebook, stating he was fed up of the abundance of fake news and misinformation on the platform. “I’m quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that’s allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users’ privacy.

King hit at two of Facebook’s elements for which the company has already received flak. These are the political advertising shown on the site and the aspect of data-privacy. Facebook has seen problems time and time again for posts that promote political propaganda and numerous breaches of data. King further added that fans could “follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like”. The American author has 5.6 million followers on Twitter.

Watch: How to get dark mode on WhatsApp

Stephen King and US politics

Moreover, Stephen King is known for his strong political views. The 72-year-old author is active and very outspoken on political matters. Further, he has also repeatedly announced his opinions on US-president Donald Trump. Facebook did not respond to the author’s exile off its platform. However, Stephen King’s fans plenty to say about the author’s decision. Most of his followers on Twitter supported his decision.

“Facebook is scarier than Pennywise taking Cujo for a walk,” wrote one user. Another tweeted: “I think it’s scarier than Christine driving me to the Pet Cemetery.” Stephen King’s books have sold more than 350 million copies across the world. Many of these books are now adapted into feature films, miniseries, television series, and even comic books. Some of the films based on King’s work are Children of the Corn, The Shawshank Redemption, The Dead Zone, Cujo, The Shining, Pet Sematary, The Green Mile, It and The Dark Tower, among others.

With inputs from IANS