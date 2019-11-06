Stuffcool 10,000mAh palm sized power bank launched: Price, Features

Stuffcool has launched a new compact, palm sized power bank in India. The power bank which comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh supports fast charging as well. The power bank is being dubbed as the most compact power bank to support Qualcomm‘s Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging. It also has a USB Type C port that supports 18W power delivery to charge compatible devices around 50 to 70 percent faster. This new power bank from Stuffcool competes against power bank from Xiaomi and Realme in this price segment.

Stuffcool 10,000mAh Power Bank: Price and Features

The 10,000mAh Power Bank from Stuffcool is priced at Rs 1,799. However, it is available at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,399. The power bank can be purchased with six months warranty from Stuffcool’s website, Flipkart and Amazon India. The power bank comes with one USB output that supports Quick Charge 3.0 with maximum power output of 18W. It can power up any smartphone or tablet at a faster charging rate. There is also a USB Type-C port with 18W power delivery that Stuffcool claims can charge the iPhone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The same USB Type-C port is also being used to charge the power bank at similar speed. The power bank also comes bundled with a 3A USB Type C cable in the box to charge the device. It is as long as a credit card and has a textured body for better grip. There are also LED’s to show the charge level and functionality of the power bank. It has a total of two output ports and measures 21.5 x 91 x 64mm in dimensions. The 10,000mAh power bank weighs 169 grams and uses lithium polymer cell for the battery structure.

Stuffcool is the latest entrant in the competitive power bank segment. Realme has also joined the segment. While Xiaomi is one of the popular brand in the segment, there are other brands such as Anker which are popular and reliable.