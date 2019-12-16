comscore Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India: Check price
Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799

Stuffcool's latest 10,000mAh wireless power bank is available for Rs 3,799 in India, and you can buy it via Amazon India and Flipkart.

  Published: December 16, 2019 11:15 AM IST
Stuffcool has launched a new 10,000mAh wireless power bank in India. The power bank is priced at Rs 3,999 in the country, and you can buy it via Amazon India and Flipkart. Customers can also get it via the company’s online store. As part of an introductory offer, the company is selling the power bank for Rs 3,799. The new product from Stuffcool also carries a 6 months warranty.

It comes equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol as well as a PD18W Type-C port and a QC3 compatible USB-A port. The new power bank offers support for 36W in terms of output. Stuffcool claims that the WB110 wireless power bank delivers reliable and safe wireless charging having received the Qi certification.

While recharging this power bank, you can also charge other devices simultaneously. The power bank supports intelligent protection – in terms of Auto Cut-Off feature, over-voltage protection, and over-current protection.
The WB110 Stuffcool wireless Power Bank is lightweight and even compact, as per the brand. It features a textured body, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank. There is also an LED indicator to notify users about battery level and functionality of the power bank.

Separately, Xiaomi recently launched a unique multi-function device, which can be used as a flashlight, desk lamp as well as a power bank. This is basically a 3-in-1 one device, which is powered by a 2,600mAh lithium-ion battery. One can find this on Xiaomi’s Youpin website.

Xiaomi is selling this product for RMB 119, which around Rs 1,200 in India. This 3-in-1 device comes with a dual photo sensor that helps in judging ambient light in its surroundings. The device also has a sensor that can detect human presence in its vicinity. The sensor helps the lamp to glow when a person is nearby and turns off when there is no one.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 11:15 AM IST

