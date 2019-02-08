Stuffcool monty in-ear wireless headphones launched, priced at Rs 1,999

Stuffcool has launched a new wireless in-ear headphone with neckband style design in India. Called monty, this new wireless in-ear headphone has magnetic ear heads for conveniently carrying it when not in use. The company says that the headphone also offers adjustable support for ear heads, which will ensure that the earphone fits properly inside the ears. The headphone is aimed at smartphone users primarily and comes with in-built mic, which will facilitate with hands-free calls.

The monty Bluetooth headphone also comes with latest technology solution like Bluetooth version 5.0, which helps with faster and seamless connectivity and supports two devices to be paired and connected simultaneously. The wireless headphone is backed by a 180mAh battery and the company claims that it will play music nonstop for over eight hours. The Bluetooth headphone is also rated to offer talktime up to eight hours on one full charge. It takes less than three hours to charge from zero to 100 percent. In terms of design, there is also a multi-function button in the in-ear headphone that helps with switching the device On or Off, play or pause music, pick or cancel calls.

There is also a volume rocker and the multi-function button can be used to change the tracks as well. The device is rated in Class 7 of transmission power and has an operating range of between 8 and 10 meters. It has a frequency range of 2.18GHz to 2.4GHz, and has a standby time of 45 hours. The headphone relies on 12mm diameter, weighs around 24 grams and has a impedance of 32 Ohms.

Watch: Jio Home IoT Solutions

The monty from Stuffcool is priced at Rs 1,999 and the product comes with six months warranty. It is available from company’s own website as well as Amazon India and Flipkart.