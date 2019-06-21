comscore Summer Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks longest day | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Summer Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks longest day
News

Summer Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks longest day

News

Google Doodle is celebrating the start of Summer in Northern Hemisphere. The Summer Solstice marks the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Happy Summer 2019

Google Doodle is celebrating the start of Summer 2019 in the Northern Hemisphere. The Doodle today marks the start of summer solstice, when the days are the longest and nights are the shortest. The beginning of summer varies according to climate, culture and region.

While Northern Hemisphere marks start of Summer, the Southern Hemisphere celebrates the start of Winter. Google is also marking that event with a separate doodle visible in select countries. Summer Solstice, also known as midsummer, is the longest day because one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. Between June 20 and June 22 of every year, the Earth makes the Sun’s highest point of elevation.

Google Doodle celebrates the start of 2019 Women's World Cup in France

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates the start of 2019 Women's World Cup in France

As a result, people in the northern hemisphere experience summer. However, in the Southern Hemisphere, people experience the shortest day, also called as Winter Solstice. One of the many importance of Solstice is that it brings warm weather. People celebrate the arrival of Summer after a long spell of winter conditions.

One of the most popular celebrations of Summer Solstice takes place at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. Thousands of people visit Stonehenge on this day to mark the arrival of Summer and Winter Solstices. According to Wikipedia entry, the length of the day could be as long as 24 hours in Baltic States. Whereas in European countries, the length of the day could be equivalent to around 17 and 18 hours.

Google Pay Tez Shots: Earn up to Rs 2,000 by playing cricket; here’s how

Also Read

Google Pay Tez Shots: Earn up to Rs 2,000 by playing cricket; here’s how

During Summer Solstice, the length of the day can vary between 9 hours and 14 hours in Africa. In the Middle East, the length of the day will be equivalent to 14 hours. The length of the day, in Americas, can be shortest at 9 hours and longest at 21 hours. In India, the length of the day could be around 14 hours on Summer Solstice.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 9:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India
thumb-img
News
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Vision launched in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Lite pre-registration has gone live
Gaming
PUBG Lite pre-registration has gone live
Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Top deals

Deals

Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon India: Top deals

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

News

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

News

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019
Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

News

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch
OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support

News

OnePlus 7 series gets Google ARCore support
Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again

News

Google Pixel 4 series details leaked again
How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots

How To

How to earn up to Rs 2,000 by Google Pay Tez Shots

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A10 और Galaxy A20 का नया गोल्ड कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Galaxy A60 को चीन में मिला नया कलर

Happy Summer 2019 : Google ने बड़े दिन पर बनाया ये Doodle, जानें क्या है खास

Realme C2 smartphone आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, 667 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

Infinix Hot7Pro Smartphone 6GB RAM +64GB ROM को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें, ऑफर सिर्फ कल तक

PUBG Update 30: PUBG को मिली नई अपडेट, गेम में जोडी गई नई पिस्टल और गाड़ी समेत कई नई चीजें

News

Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019
News
Google Doodle marks Summer Solstice 2019
Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked

News

Galaxy Note 10 camera details leaked
OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available

News

OnePlus 7 update: Android Q Developer Preview 2 now available
Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs

News

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs