Summer Solstice 2019: Google Doodle marks longest day

Google Doodle is celebrating the start of Summer 2019 in the Northern Hemisphere. The Doodle today marks the start of summer solstice, when the days are the longest and nights are the shortest. The beginning of summer varies according to climate, culture and region.

While Northern Hemisphere marks start of Summer, the Southern Hemisphere celebrates the start of Winter. Google is also marking that event with a separate doodle visible in select countries. Summer Solstice, also known as midsummer, is the longest day because one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. Between June 20 and June 22 of every year, the Earth makes the Sun’s highest point of elevation.

As a result, people in the northern hemisphere experience summer. However, in the Southern Hemisphere, people experience the shortest day, also called as Winter Solstice. One of the many importance of Solstice is that it brings warm weather. People celebrate the arrival of Summer after a long spell of winter conditions.

One of the most popular celebrations of Summer Solstice takes place at Stonehenge in the United Kingdom. Thousands of people visit Stonehenge on this day to mark the arrival of Summer and Winter Solstices. According to Wikipedia entry, the length of the day could be as long as 24 hours in Baltic States. Whereas in European countries, the length of the day could be equivalent to around 17 and 18 hours.

During Summer Solstice, the length of the day can vary between 9 hours and 14 hours in Africa. In the Middle East, the length of the day will be equivalent to 14 hours. The length of the day, in Americas, can be shortest at 9 hours and longest at 21 hours. In India, the length of the day could be around 14 hours on Summer Solstice.