comscore Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799
  • Home
  • News
  • Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799, comes with one-month free subscription
News

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799, comes with one-month free subscription

News

Sun Direct the popular DTH operator in South Indian states is offering two set-top-boxes with prices starting at Rs 1,799.

  • Updated: November 26, 2019 6:36 PM IST
sun direct

DTH operator Sun Direct is quite popular in the South Indian states. The operator is now offering two set-top-box options to the users. And the pricing is quite competitive with rivals Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV. You can choose between Sun Direct SD+ and Sun Direct HD+ set-top-boxes.

SD+ set-top-box price, features

The SD+ set-top-box will be available for Rs 1,799 (via TelecomTalk). With multi-audio selection and MPEG 4 technology, it features a personal video recorder (PVR) with external capacity of 32GB. It allows you to record live TV shows, movies and more. Sun Direct is also offering one-month free subscription with a new connection.

HD+ set-top-box price, features

The HD+ model, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 1,999. It comes with Digital Dolby surround sound, HEVC technology, 1080i picture resolution, and 16:9 wide aspect ratio. It also features a personal video recorder (PVR) with external capacity of 1GB. One-month complimentary subscription is also offered with this Sun Direct set-top-box.

Sun Direct does away with NCF charges

After the new DTH rules, the monthly bills have gone up, and the NCF (network capacity fee) has been the culprit. The DTH operator recently revoked the NCF charges for all the channels. This means, subscribers will get access to all free to air (FTA) channels for Rs 153 (Rs 130 fee + 18 percent GST).

Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

Also Read

Monthly DTH bills to go down as Sun Direct and Tata Sky do away with network charges

While other DTH operators charge NCF of Rs 20 per 25 channels over and above the FTA channels, the operator has waved that off. If you choose 100 FTA channels, and 10 paid channels (Rs 5 each), you will end up paying Rs 203.

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV: Set-top-box prices, features compared

Also Read

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV: Set-top-box prices, features compared

The breakdown is simple, Rs 153 for FTA channels, and Rs 50 for the 10 paid channels. When NCF was levied, the same would have costed you Rs 223. There are channels that are priced at Rs 2, there are ones that are priced at Rs 5, some priced at Rs 19, and so on. There are also curated packs, where Kannada DPO Pack 2, for instance, gives you 207 channels for just Rs 224 per month, plus taxes.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 6:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 26, 2019 6:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799
News
Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799
Here are the 5 best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000 for playing Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Here are the 5 best gaming smartphones under Rs 15,000 for playing Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile

Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched

News

Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched

Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Gaming

Asus ROG Phone 2 sale in India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

ColorOS 7 launched in India; here are all the new features and details

News

ColorOS 7 launched in India; here are all the new features and details

Most Popular

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799

Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched

ColorOS 7 launched in India; here are all the new features and details

WhatsApp could soon get Snapchat-style disappearing messages, suggest beta release

Tata Sky will not offer annual and semi-annual channel packs to new users

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799

News

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799
Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details
Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details

News

Dish TV and D2h subscribers now get double benefit; details
Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month

News

Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month
Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

News

Tata Sky DTH now offers 200 channels and more in Rs 153

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon पर शुरू हुई सेल, OnePlus 7T और iPhone XR समेत इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है धमाकेदार डील

Mi Super Sale आज से एक बार फिर हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

d2h Recharge Offer : d2h कंज्यूमर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, रिचार्ज पर मिलेगा 50 परसेंट कैशबैक

Call of Duty: Mobile का Season 2 हुआ रिलीज, नए मोड के साथ जुड़े कई रोमांचक फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में लिमिटेड समय के लिए हुई 3 हजार रुपये की कटौती

News

Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799
News
Sun Direct set-top-box prices now start at Rs 1,799
Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched

News

Honor Magic Watch 2 with Kirin A1 chip and 14 day battery life launched
ColorOS 7 launched in India; here are all the new features and details

News

ColorOS 7 launched in India; here are all the new features and details
WhatsApp could soon get Snapchat-style disappearing messages, suggest beta release

News

WhatsApp could soon get Snapchat-style disappearing messages, suggest beta release
Tata Sky will not offer annual and semi-annual channel packs to new users

News

Tata Sky will not offer annual and semi-annual channel packs to new users