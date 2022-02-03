comscore Google to build products for the world in India, says Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai has a plan to take Google forward and it involves India

Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google planned to build products in India and later deploy them in markets around the globe.

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc announced the quarterly earnings report for the final quarter of 2021 wherein the company said that its quarterly revenue had increased by 32% to $75,325 million. The company said that while Google Search earned $43,301 million in Q4 2021 as against $31,903 during the same time in 2020, revenue earned by YouTube and Google Cloud too increased to $8,633 million and $5,541 million respectively. Also Read - YouTube full-screen player on Android, iOS getting a new interface: Here's what's changing

On the sidelines of the earnings calls, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google planned to build products in India and later deploy them in markets around the globe – something it did in the case of Tez, which was later renamed to Google Pay and deployed in markets all around the globe. Also Read - Gmail’s integrated view is coming to Workspace users: Here’s what’s changing

“I think that trend is going to continue. You mentioned, obviously, payments. And definitely, it’s informed our payment strategy globally. In general, we are trying to think deeper about these newer markets, both — it really lines up with our mission of building a more equitable Internet for everyone,” Pichai said during the earnings call. Also Read - Gmail to get a new layout 'Integrated View' from February: Here's what's changing

Talking about its $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund, as a part of which Google has invested $4.5 billion in Reliance Jio Platforms for a 7.73% stake and $1 billion in Bharti Airtel for a 1.28% stake, Pichai said that, it’s a reflection of the company’s confidence in India. “A year ago, we announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund. And it’s a reflection of our confidence in the future of India, its digital economy, our desire to build products there, which we think will help us globally,” he added.

The Alphabet Inc CEO also mentioned YouTube while talking about India. “When I look at YouTube in India, some of the commerce ideas we talked about earlier, you may see us first stride in India first because we can get quicker feedback, very dynamic youthful population. And so we’ll do it there and then roll it out globally. So we are constantly looking for opportunities like that,” Pichai said.

In 2022, the company plans to work on evolving its products including Search, Maps and YouTube. “Investments in AI will be key, and we’ll continue to make improvements to conversational interfaces like the Assistant,” he said.

  Published Date: February 3, 2022 1:51 PM IST

Best Sellers