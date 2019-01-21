comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
News

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India

News

People in India will be able to see the Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019 via a YouTube live stream.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 9:32 AM IST
superblood-redmoon-moon-nasaimage

Image: NASA

The Moon will turn red on January 20 and January 21. A total lunar eclipse, the Super Blood Wolf Moon, will be seen only in select parts of the world. These parts include North America, Central America, and South America, North-Eastern part of Russia, North-Western France, North-Western Spain, Portugal, and a small area of West Africa. It’ll not be visible in Asia and Australia. So sadly, people in India will not be able to watch the celestial event directly, but there is a live stream available through YouTube channel ‘Timeanddate’.

Now we are just a few hours away from total lunar eclipse, the Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019. The last total lunar eclipse in US, UK was seen almost 10 years ago. The next will occur after three years on May 26, 2021. The eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow.

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth intersect in a straight line in space. In this case, the Sun is behind the Earth, and the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow. In case of Super Moon, the Moon is closest to the Earth, as a result of which, the moon looks seven percent bigger, and 15 percent brighter. The Moon also glows like a red ball because of the sunlight scattered and refracted around Earth.

According to NASA, the total lunar eclipse should last about 62 minutes. The eclipse is first expected to be visible in parts of North, South and Central America, as well as some parts of Western Europe. People in North America will be able to see the eclipse from 11:41PM ET on January 20. While people in India will not be able to see it in real, they can still watch it through live video which starts 10:41AM on January 21 (Monday). It is expected to end at 11:13AM IST.

While there is no official live stream from NASA. The folks over timeandate.com are running a live stream, which can found above in this article as well.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model

Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers

MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India

News

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
Super Blood Wolf Moon, partial solar eclipse: Date, timings, where and how to watch in India

News

Super Blood Wolf Moon, partial solar eclipse: Date, timings, where and how to watch in India
China's Chang'e 4 lunar rover touches down on far side of the moon

News

China's Chang'e 4 lunar rover touches down on far side of the moon
AI could be first 'resident' of Mars: Elon Musk

News

AI could be first 'resident' of Mars: Elon Musk
YouTube Rewind 2018: Drake, BB Ki Vines, Sanju and Rajnikanth's 2.0 were the biggest hits in India

News

YouTube Rewind 2018: Drake, BB Ki Vines, Sanju and Rajnikanth's 2.0 were the biggest hits in India

हिंदी समाचार

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Great Indian Sale: बंपर डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं ये 5 स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग ने 3D डिस्प्ले के लिए नया पेटेंट आवेदन दाखिल किया

News

Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model
News
Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner in ‘at least’ on Galaxy S10 model
Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers

News

Nokia Taisun mystery device spotted on FIH servers
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23

News

MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know

News

Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India

News

Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India