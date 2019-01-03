Super Blood Wolf Moon, partial solar eclipse: Date, timings, where and how to watch in India

People who are interested in observing interesting astronomical events such as solar and lunar eclipse and even meteor shower should be pumped and ready for 2019. This is because 2019 will be quite a happening year for sky gazers as a number of planetary events are set to take place. All of this kicks off in the first month of the year with an upcoming partial solar eclipse in few days and then the Super Blood Wolf Moon towards the end of the month. considering that some of these events are quite rare, we hare here to inform you about the significance of the events.

In addition to the significance of these events, we have also compiled all the details that one would need if they plan to observe these events. To kick-start things off, we are focusing on the partial solar eclipse that is set to take place on January 5 and 6. After that, we will move to the Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse that is set to take place on January 20 and 21 depending on where you are in the world on the day.

What these events are and their significance

A partial solar eclipse is not that rare to observe and keeps happening somewhat regularly. It is a celestial event where the Sun, Moon, and Earth are all aligned in a straight line and the Moon blocks Sun’s path and stops the sunlight from reaching the Earth. As part of the partial solar eclipse, the Moon only covers a small portion of Sun.

Moving to the Super Blood Wolf Moon, this celestial event takes place during a total lunar eclipse where the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon while blocking the sunlight from reaching the Moon. Though the Earth is not able to block all the light and some amount manages to reach the surface of the moon from around the edges of Earth. This light lights up the surface of Moon and makes it appear Red in color. For context, during a total lunar eclipse, the Moon, Earth and the Sun are aligned in a straight line and it only takes place during a full Moon.

During Super Moon, Moon appears to be brighter and larger than its regular appearance. This is because here Moon is closer to the Earth in distance. The reason we call this as Super Blood Wolf Moon is because of the way this event was named by Native Americans when it happened in the middle of the Winter season. At this time people in the Northern Hemisphere used to sit and hear the howling of wolves during winter nights.

Timing

The partial solar eclipse is set to take place at 5 AM on January 6 and will go on till 9 AM in the morning. The Super Blood Wolf Moon will start from 10:11 AM on January 21 according to the Indian standard time. The event will last for 62 minutes and will end at 11:13 AM. This will also include the partial eclipses before and after the event extending the entire time to 3.5 hours.

How to watch

According to a report by National Geographic and a detailed report by NASA, the unfortunate part is that people in India will not be able to see both the events. As for the partial solar eclipse, people in North East Asia which include parts of China and Japan will be able to witness with the event ending around Alaska. People in North and South America, Greenland, Iceland, West Europe and parts of West Africa will be able to observe the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse while people in East Europe and Africa will only be able to see the partial eclipse.