Up until a couple of years ago, charging speeds were one of the most overlooked aspects while purchasing a new smartphone. Today, however, brands are conscious of how important the element is. With continuously improving charging speeds, brands like OnePlus, Oppo and Xiaomi have strengthened their foot in the market. Oppo holds the title for the fastest charging tech on a phone right now. The Oppo Reno Ace juices its 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes thanks to the SuperVOOC 2.0 tech.

A recent rumor pointed to a newly labelled technology called ‘SuperDart’. Oppo sub-brand Realme has patented the technology. So as of now, it is hard to speculate which brand will use SuperDart in a phone first. Realme recently launched the X2 Pro with 50W charging.

Other brands in the fast charging race

Xiaomi is also looking into the fast charging race. The brand is rumored to launch its own rendition of the 66W super-fast charging. The company had developed technology that could juice phones at 100W, but 60W is all users will get for now. Now with Oppo ready to make the next big move, the company will likely come out guns blazing. Apparently, SuperDart is a direct response to Xiaomi’s 100W charging. Meanwhile, Vivo is also working on its 120W Super FlashCharge, which was announced back in June.

Another brand left out of the equation for a while is OnePlus. OnePlus opened the eyes of many customers and fellow brands to super-fast charging tech last year. The brand launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with 20W Dash and 30W Warp charging respectively. The Warp Charge 30T introduced later in the year with the OnePlus 7T series was a minor improvement on the same. With the rumored three-phone OnePlus 8 series coming out this summer, it remains to be seen what kind of improvements the brand will bring. 2020 could be the battleground for all these brands at once.