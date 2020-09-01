comscore Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video
News

Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

The leaked Apple iPhone 12 in the video sports a squared-off frame around the sides of the device, similar to the iPhone 4, just like earlier leaks had predicted.

  • Published: September 1, 2020 8:40 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Series

The Apple iPhone 12 has seen a bunch of leaks ahead of a launch for months now. However, there is never too less time remaining for a new leak to pop up on the web. Now we have a pre-production variant of the upcoming iPhone 12 in a hands-on video. The new phone looks very similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, so much that people might mistake it for a skinned 11 Pro. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to come without charger and still cost more than 11 series

However, here is what’s different in the new phone. We can clearly see squared of metallic sides across the perimeter of the phone, something that every leak from the beginning has been confirming. However, we saw many rumors pointing to a smaller notch, which in 2020 would look absolutely ugly. However, the notch in the video appears largely the same as last year. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Even the triple camera layout on the back looks exactly the iPhone 11 Pro. This doesn’t match with many leaks we have seen. However, as pointed out by GSMarena, most of those leaked renders are based on cases, and the cases don’t cover the raised camera modules. Check out the video below. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online, offer closer look at new design

We also see no FCC label on the back of the Apple device seen in the video. This is a common element for pre-production units. All things considered, whether this device in the video is an actual iPhone 12 or just a fake remains to be seen. We should have more credible leaks coming out soon.

Apple iPhone 12 series to come without charger and still cost more than 11 series

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 series to come without charger and still cost more than 11 series

Apple iPhone 12 series to drop bundled earphones, charger

In other news, a new report from TrendForce continues to suggest the omission of the bundled earphones and charger. The report says the production delays in the iPhone 12 has forced the company to focus on meeting the demand for the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11. But offering 5G support on the iPhone 12 comes at a higher cost since the chipset powering the network connectivity bumps up the total bill of materials for the device. “The BOM costs of the iPhone 12 models are significantly higher compared with the models in the previous series because of the 5G support,” it said.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 8:40 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

106600

iOS 13
A13 Bionic chipset
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Community Event - The Dawn of a New Era announced
Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

How To

WhatsApp: How to send trending and fun stickers to friends

Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced

Wearables

Zepp E Circle, Zepp E Square smartwatches announced

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

News

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video
Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के Mi Store की संख्या भारत में हुई 3 हजार

ZTE Axon 20 5G बना दुनिया का पहला अंडर डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M51 स्मार्टफोन भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vodafone Idea का बिजनेस में बने रहना क्यो Jio और Airtel कस्टमर्स के लिए है फायदे का सौदा?

Realme V3 5G फोन 4 कैमरा, 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, कीमत लगभग 10 हजार रुपये

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench
News
Sony Xperia 5 II shown in press renders and on Geekbench
Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

News

Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video
Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC

News

Lenovo launches the P11 Tab Pro with Snapdragon 730G SoC
Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version

News

Here's why OnePlus made UI changes in Oxygen OS 11 version
Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

News

Apple allows this malware to run on Mac devices, admits mistake

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers