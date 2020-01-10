comscore SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services | BGR India
Supreme Court orders Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore internet services

"Power under Sec 144 cannot be used as a curb on legitimate expression of democratic rights," the SC said in its verdict.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 11:11 AM IST
Internet cables connection

Supreme Court has ordered Jammu and Kashmir administration to restore internet services. The highest court announced that Freedom of Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19(1) of free speech. As part of the verdict, the court has ordered internet to be restored in all institutions providing essential services. This includes hospitals and educational centers. It has also asked the J&K administration to review all restrictive orders within a week.

“Section 144 can’t suppress expression and indefinite internet curbs can’t be permitted,” Justice Ramana said delivering his verdict at SC. In its verdict, SC has suggested that suspending internet should be reviewed forthwith. “Internet suspension can only be for a limited time period,” the verdict said. Internet suspension is also subject to judicial review. “Power under Sec 144 cannot be used as a curb on legitimate expression of democratic rights,” the SC said in its verdict.

Developing……

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 11:11 AM IST

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services
SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services
SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services
