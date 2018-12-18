comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India
News

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

News

The Microsoft Surface Go comes with a starting price of Rs 38,599.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 5:15 PM IST
Surface Go

The Microsoft Surface family of devices has registered high double-digit growth in the Indian market this year and the game changer Surface Go is set to add heavily to that next year, a company executive said here on Tuesday.

According to Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices, Microsoft India, the device has a clear edge over its rivals in the market when it comes to a laptop or a near-desktop experience with a 2-in-1 device.

“In Surface Go, you have latest Windows 10 and a suite of Microsoft apps, for a pure laptop experience on the go. No other tablet or a 2-in-1 can make your work life easier than this device,” Mohapatra told IANS.

Launched officially in India on Tuesday, Surface Go with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is available for Rs 38,599 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 50,999.

The Surface Go type cover (black) will cost an additional Rs 8,699 and the signature type cover (colour) will cost Rs 11,799.

“It is a perfect companion when it comes to mix work with fun. I am sure the device will leave a lasting impression on the Indian millennials,” he added.

Weighing just 1.15 pounds and 8.3 mm thin, the 10-inch, two-in-one portable device comes with the Surface Pen — with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a 3:2 high-resolution “PixelSense” custom calibrated display designed to render the pages of most school textbooks.

 

Powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y and protected by Gorilla Glass 3, the device offers up to nine hours of battery life.

Microsoft launched the Surface Go globally earlier this year.

Surface Go also has several ports for various needs, including Surface Connect for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.

For users who require connectivity via video calls, the Surface Go features a 5-MP HD camera and rear auto-focus 8MP HD camera.

“Surface Go is our answer for users who are looking for a portable and versatile device that suits their budgets, but without compromising what they have grown to love about our line-up,” said Mohapatra.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone
thumb-img
News
Indian mobile users received 2x more spam calls in 2018: Truecaller
thumb-img
News
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990
thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

News

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India
Pre-order Microsoft Surface Go now on Flipkart in India

News

Pre-order Microsoft Surface Go now on Flipkart in India
Microsoft files dual-display foldable device patent on USPTO

News

Microsoft files dual-display foldable device patent on USPTO
Vivaldi browser update brings more ways to manage tabs, improves accessibility

News

Vivaldi browser update brings more ways to manage tabs, improves accessibility
Microsoft Surface Go may launch in India soon

News

Microsoft Surface Go may launch in India soon

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में भारत में स्पैम कॉल्स में 2 गुना हुई बढ़ोतरी: Truecaller

शाओमी Mi Power Bank 3 में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 10,000mAh और 20,000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

यहां मिल रहा है नोकिया 3.1 प्लस में बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vikendi मैप के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज

अब आप अॉनर प्ले के साथ इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स में यूज कर सकते हैं गूगल कैमरा सॉफ्टवेयर

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Motorola One Power: Compared
Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India

News

Surface Go to add big to our growth in 2019: Microsoft India
Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch
Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China

News

Oppo R17 Pro, R17 New Year Edition launched in China
OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

News

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch