comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android
News

SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android

News

This is the second keyboard on Android to come with this feature after Google initially rolled out the feature in its in-house Gboard app.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 5:35 PM IST
SwiftKey Beta

Image credit: SwiftKey

SwiftKey, the popular third-party keyboard for Android has just added a significant feature in its latest beta update. The feature we are talking about is the automatic incognito mode. This means that if you are using SwiftKey then future versions of the app will not monitor what you are typing by automatically switching to incognito mode. The incognito mode has gradually turned into a must-have feature for web browsers as it helps users maintain their privacy. A recent report has now indicated that the mode is now gradually making its way to keyboards on Android to help expand its privacy protection cover.

According to a report by Android Police, the auto-toggle incognito mode will stop monitoring whatever the user is typing on their device. This will ensure that the keyboard does not give awkward suggestions or auto correct to some word or term that is only used at the office or work. This is the second keyboard on Android to come with this feature after Google initially rolled out the feature in its in-house Google Gboard app. SwiftKey has a relatively strong audience with more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

The report also noted that SwiftKey comes with a number of features including enhanced clipboard support, GIF support, multilingual keyboard support, and themes. The company is likely to test the feature for a couple of weeks if not months to ensure that it is stable before rolling it out in the stable version for the keyboard.

SwiftKey for Android now lets you share anything from the web, here’s how to do it

Also Read

SwiftKey for Android now lets you share anything from the web, here’s how to do it

This new feature comes just days after the company announced a major update claiming significant performance improvements. The company claims that it has reduced the lag in the app by “over 50 percent” along with “on average 20 percent faster loading”. As part of the announcement, the company also added that it maintains “the smallest app install size on fresh install” when compared to its competition.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 5:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
thumb-img
News
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC
Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go

News

Redmi Go gets certified in Thailand; may launch soon with Android Go
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

News

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

मोटोरोला द्वारा फाइल किए पेटेंट में दिखाई दिया फोल्डिंग डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT स्मार्टफोन की AnTuTu लिस्टिंग से पता चली स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन को मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

केवल 70 रुपये की डाउनपेमेंट के साथ ऐसे घर ले जाएं Oppo R17 Pro

Honor V20 Moschino Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android
News
SwiftKey brings automatic incognito mode to its beta version for Android
Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report

News

Google Assistant may soon get 'Dark Mode': Report
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to be extradited to the US: Report
PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India

News

PayNearby implements BharatQR, aims to boost cardless transactions across India
Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC

News

Vivo posts first teaser of APEX 2019 concept smartphone, to be showcased at MWC