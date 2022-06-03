comscore Swiggy introduces new benefits for Swiggy One members: What's new
Swiggy announces new benefits including free shipping and more for Swiggy One subscribers

Swiggy One members will be able to place orders without having to pay delivery charges, given the restaurant is within a 10km radius.

Swiggy, a food-delivery service, has announced new benefits for its premium users or Swiggy One subscribers. As per the new announcement, under the Swiggy One membership program, users will now get unlimited free food deliveries from select restaurants. Well, this is certainly good news for Swiggy One users, given that shipping cost is quite high these days. Also Read - After Zomato, Ola pilots 10-minute food delivery service in India; Swiggy in line too

Swiggy One gets new benefits

As mentioned before, the Swiggy One members will be able to order food from select restaurants without having to pay the delivery charges. Notably, these restaurants need to be within 10 km of the user’s location. Additionally, this is valid for orders above Rs 149 only. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy face outage in cities all over India: Check details

Additionally, the Swiggy blog post reveals that these members will also be able to save more with exclusive offers on 1,000+ popular products in categories including daily essentials, fruits and vegetables, personal care, and more via Swiggy Instamart. Also Read - CCI orders probe in Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair business practices

These benefits are applicable to all Swiggy One locations. Other benefits of the membership include up to 30 percent extra off on food orders over and above regular offers, with no maximum limit, unlimited free deliveries on Swiggy Instamart for grocery orders above Rs 99 and 10 percent off on delivery fees for Swiggy Genie above Rs 35.

Swiggy One subscription plans in India

Swiggy One offers two subscription plans in India. The 3 months plan is priced at Rs 299 and the annual plan with 12 months of validity will cost you Rs 899. Additionally, Swiggy is offering a 15-30 day trial membership plan at Rs 49.

Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue and Growth, Swiggy, shared a statement that reads, “Since the launch of Swiggy One in 2021, we have continuously looked for ways to unlock more benefits for our customers, while topping up those they already love. We have expanded Swiggy One to now offer unlimited free delivery from all restaurants around users and enhance savings on Swiggy Instamart. As we grow our offerings, we will continue to bring the best of Swiggy to make Swiggy One a game-changer in offering unparalleled convenience. Stay tuned for more.”

  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 1:05 PM IST

