Swiggy could soon deliver your food order using drones in India. That's exciting, isn't it? As per the latest media report Swiggy's drone delivery partner, ANRA Technologies, has received the final clearance from Ministry of Defence (MoD), Directorate General of Aviation (DGCA), and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA).

The trials are expected to begin in the next few days or so and soon after that the official drone food delivery will begin right at your doorstep.

Reports suggest that ANRA Technologies has got the clearances for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations. ANRA launched the first sortie on June 16 and for the next few weeks, the ANRA team will conduct BVLOS food and medical package delivery trials few regions including Etah and Rupnagar districts, in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively.

Besides partnering with Swiggy, the integrated airspace management firm has also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, for medical deliveries. Commenting on the Shilpa Gnaneshwar, principal program manager of Swiggy, said that with this project the company aims to “put the long-range proficiencies of drone technology to best use”.

Gnaneshwar further added that “to smoothen and fasten the last mile journey, it only becomes natural for us to explore the latest avenues available to maximise the benefit to our consumers.”

ANRA recently showed in a test flight video, how the deliveries are likely to happen. In the video, a drone is seen picking a small food package, flying to a certain distance, and the returning to the ground to deliver the package.

Recently, Dunzo announced that it is set to pilot drone delivery of medicines under the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project launched by the Telangana government in partnership with the World Economic Forum. The project aims to allow emergency medical deliveries including COVID-19 vaccines and other essentials.