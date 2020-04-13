comscore Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities
Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

Swiggy app under the ‘Grocery' tab, the company is enabling on-demand procurement.

  Published: April 13, 2020 4:59 PM IST
swiggy-official-website-banner-image

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has expanded delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities in the country. Available on the Swiggy app under the ‘Grocery’ tab, the company is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customer’s doorstep and the service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands. Also Read - Swiggy raises $113 million in funding from existing investors

“Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times. As we continue to scale this category, our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period”, Vivek Sunder, COO Swiggy said in a statement. Also Read - Swiggy admits difference between online food, restaurant rates

Through the ‘Grocery’ category, consumers can directly view available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment and opt for ‘no-contact’ delivery on prepaid orders. Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and other city-specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items. Also Read - Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149

Last week, Zomato also started its grocery delivery in 80 Indian cities. The fool delivery platform said it will also be supplying essentials and is set to launch takeaway service in Australia and Portugal to support restaurants.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The company additionally extended all paid Zomato Gold memberships by two months at zero cost. This will be valid across India, the UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Philippines, Lebanon, Turkey, New Zealand, Portugal and Qatar. The company’s “Feed the Daily Wager” initiative has raised Rs 25 crore from individuals and corporates.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 13, 2020 4:59 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi A3 को मिले Android 10 अपडेट को रोलबैक किया, जानें वजह

iQOO Neo 3 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे कई खास फीचर

COVID-19 हॉटस्पॉट इलाके में 'ठप' हो सकती है मोबाइल सेवाएं, यह है कारण

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट स्टायलस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Microsoft Surface Go 2 अगले कुछ हफ्तों में हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

