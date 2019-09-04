Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched

Food delivery platform Swiggy launched a new service called ‘Swiggy Go.” The new service aims at offering instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere across the city. It can be used to pick up and drop off laundry, get forgotten keys, send lunch boxes from home to office or even deliver documents or parcels to clients.

Swiggy Go service detailed

The new service will be a part of the main app just like Swiggy Stores. For those unaware, Swiggy Stores promise to deliver household items within an hour. These items include groceries, flowers, and medicines among others.

“Our vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience. After enabling this with food delivery for five years and stores across the city with Swiggy Stores, Go will open the delivery superpower to all consumers in the city,” Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy, said in a statement.

“Bengaluru will be the first city in the country to experience the last-mile delivery for everything, not just food. By 2020, we will expand the Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros. This will usher a new era of convenience for consumers across India,” Majety added.

Swiggy Stores expansion

Swiggy also said it will expand its on-demand delivery service in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In Bengaluru, the platform will deliver from any store. These include 300 merchant-partners like Godrej Nature’s Basket, Nilgiri’s, Organic World, Heads Up For Tails and Nandu’s Chicken. In Hyderabad, Sqiggy has tied up with close to 200 merchant-partners. The list includes Ratnadeep, Ghanshyam, Sneha Chicken, Yellow and Greens and 24 Organic Mantra.

This comes weeks after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) asked food delivery platforms to do away with deep discounts. The association has asked companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats and Foodpanda to address other issues. In a letter, the association said that operators displayed strong resentment at the current status of transparency. The operators also forced discounting with an uneven commission structure.

With inputs from IANS.