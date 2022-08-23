comscore Swiggy is now delivering food on dragons: Here's how
Swiggy riders will now deliver food on dragons: Here's how

Swiggy also greets the user with the statement, 'Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our Dragon rider is on the way!'

The House of the Dragon series made its debut Disney+ Hotstar earlier this week and these dragons are also coming your way, thanks to Swiggy. Your food deliveries will now be happening on “Dragons”, or that’s what the app wants you to think. Disney+ Hotstar is partnering with Swiggy to spice up their delivery experience. Also Read - Series to binge-watch on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video now

Once you place your food order on Swiggy, you won’t see the standard delivery partner on the tracking app but a DRAGON! Like a good dragon, it will follow the traffic rules and the rider will reach you on time. Swiggy isn’t just stopping at the dragon, you’ll see sigils of the Targaryen house on the map, including the destination. Swiggy also greets the user with the statement, “Fire will reign, hunger will not. Our Dragon rider is on the way!” Also Read - Movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video during long weekend


Sidharth Shakdher, EVP, Hotstar also shared some screenshots of the new changes. In his LinkedIn post, “Somewhere, someone : So, what’s so special about a delivery app? Does it have Dragons and stuff? Umm….. Well, actually…..
If you haven’t ordered yet, just watch the dragon fly to you when you say…… Dracarys!”

House of the Dragon series is the prequel to the critically acclaimed TV show Game of Thrones. The story will be revolving around the most powerful house in Westeros called Targaryens. This series will also be dealing with the questions of power. The series made its debut on August 22 and it is slated to get a total of ten episodes. Disney+Hotstar will be streaming a new episode every Monday morning at 6:30 AM.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 9:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 23, 2022 9:37 PM IST
