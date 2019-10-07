comscore Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year
  • Home
  • News
  • Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year
News

Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year

News

Swiggy is looking to expand its reach in 600 cities and 200 universities by December 2019. Swiggy currently has a fleet of over 2.1 lakh active delivery partners.

  • Published: October 7, 2019 2:05 PM IST
swiggy-official-website-banner-image

From Gujarat’s Himmatnagar to Assam’s Jorhat, food delivery platform Swiggy has expanded its services to 500 cities in India, matching rival Zomato’s reach in the country. Unveiling its plan, Swiggy, which has added 60,000 new restaurants in the past six months, said it would expand to 600 cities by December 2019.

“With a presence in 500 cities and 75 universities, we already have the widest reach in the country. We will further expand this to 600 cities and 200 universities by December 2019,” Swiggy’s Chief Operating Officer Vivek Sunder said in a statement.

The company’s “vision is to elevate the quality of life of consumers by offering unparalleled convenience. As we work towards enabling this for a billion Indians, expanding to tier-3 and tier-4 cities is a critical step,” Sunder said.

Swiggy expansion on track as per the roadmap

The food delivery platform has progressed from launching in one city every two months in early 2018 to launching in four cities a day in the month of September. With this expansion, over 350 million or one in four Indians can now access the food delivery platform in the country, Swiggy said.

Since April 2019, the company has increased the number of restaurant partners by almost 1.8 times to 1.4 lakh restaurants currently. In tier-3 and tier-4 cities specifically, Swiggy has on-boarded over 15,000 restaurants in the last six months.

“Our growing fleet of over 2.1 lakh active delivery partners have more income opportunities due to the scale and offerings of Swiggy,” Sunder said. In addition to expanding to smaller towns, Swiggy also announced that it has expanded its service to over 75 universities including IIT Roorkee, NIT Kurukshetra, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Calicut, BITS Pilani and Lovely Professional University among others.

Swiggy Go launched

Food delivery platform Swiggy recently launched a new service called ‘Swiggy Go.” The new service aims at offering instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere across the city. It can be used to pick up and drop off laundry, forgotten keys and more. You can even also send lunch boxes from home to office or even deliver documents or parcels to clients.

With inputs from IANS. 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 2:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year
News
Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year
Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module images leaked

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

HP Pavilion x360 notebook with in-built Alexa launched in India

Laptops

HP Pavilion x360 notebook with in-built Alexa launched in India

16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger

News

16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 features teased on Flipkart ahead of October 9 India launch

Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year

Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module images leaked

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year

News

Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year
Zomato suspends 'Infinity Dining' programme amidst battle with restaurants

News

Zomato suspends 'Infinity Dining' programme amidst battle with restaurants
Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

News

Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline
Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched

News

Swiggy Go, new instant pick up and drop service launched
After Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats and Foodpanda asked to ban 'deep discounts'

News

After Zomato, Swiggy, Uber Eats and Foodpanda asked to ban 'deep discounts'

हिंदी समाचार

Apple Macbook pro 16-इंच में हो सकता है 96W USB-C चार्जर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest के दौरान OnePlus 7, Galaxy M30 समेत इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंंट

Flipkart ने Big Diwali Sale का ऐलान किया, 12 से 16 अक्टूबर तक चलेगी सेल

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL कीमतें सामने आईं, 15 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Redmi Note 7 Pro हुआ सस्ता, 11,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदे

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 features teased on Flipkart ahead of October 9 India launch
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8 features teased on Flipkart ahead of October 9 India launch
Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year

News

Swiggy now in 500 Indian cities, targets 100 more this year
Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 camera module images leaked
Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 global launch date leaked
16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger

News

16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger