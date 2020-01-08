Swiggy Super price hiked for renewals, now starts at Rs 149

Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery platform, has increased the price of its subscription-based programme. The monthly cost of Swiggy Super has been hiked from Rs 79 to Rs 149. The three month plan which was previously available for Rs 179, will now be available for Rs 349. The revised pricing will be effective for all existing Swiggy Super members starting today. The company has reportedly sent an email about the price hike to all of its existing members.

At the time of writing, Swiggy is still offering monthly and three month plans for Rs 79 and Rs 179 respectively. The email can be seen as a way for Swiggy to encourage its customers to get Swiggy Super before the new price comes into effect. According to Gadgets360, the revised price is applicable only to renewals of Swiggy Super and is not meant for new subscribers. If you have not subscribed to Swiggy Super before then you will be able to avail it for Rs 79 per month or Rs 179 for three months.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

However, when you renew your subscription, the new price will come into effect. The startup is calling the original rates as introductory prices. It is smartly distinguishing between the existing price as well as the revised price. “We’re just writing in to let you know that Swiggy Super is undergoing some changes. Effective 08.01.2020, the introductory prices will be applicable for first-time members only,” Swiggy said in its email to customers.

Swiggy launched Super as a paid subscription programme for its customers in July 2018. The benefits include free deliveries without any surge pricing and a dedicated customer care. At the time of the launch, Swiggy said the subscription pricing for the programme will be in the range of Rs 99 and Rs 149 for one month. However, the feature has been available for Rs 79 per month since it became available.

In order to avail the benefits of Swiggy Super, you will need to order with a minimum cart value of Rs 99. Swiggy says Super user saves Rs 350 a month. Super can be seen as Swiggy’s attempt to challenge Zomato in the subscription-based food delivery market. Zomato, for instance, offers Zomato Treats, Zomato Piggybank and Zomato Gold as three of its paid subscription programmes.