comscore
  • Home
  • Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Swiggy's deal with global ride-hailing firm Uber has reportedly reached the final negotiation stage.

  • Published: February 23, 2019 12:14 PM IST
Swiggy-App

Swiggy is all set to acquire Uber Eats, which would give the food-delivery startup a bigger hand to take on its strong competitor Zomato. According to a fresh report, Swiggy‘s deal with global ride-hailing firm Uber has reached the final negotiation stage and is expected to close by next month. It basically as share deal, which will give Uber 10 percent of stake in Swiggy, ET reports.

Apart from Swiggy, the company was also reportedly in talks with Gurugram-based Zomato, which apparently didn’t go well. “The development is in line with Uber’s global strategy to cut down on losses as it prepares for a public offering at a possible valuation of $120-150 billion,” the report stated. Separately, in the year 2018, Swiggy bagged the unicorn status.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

Towards the end of the year, the company raked up $1 billion in funding, totaling its valuation to $3.3 billion, Businessinsider.in reported. “With this funding, we will further invest in building differentiated offerings, plugging the white spaces in the ecosystem, and developing our technology while keeping superlative customer experience at the core,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy had then said.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

Besides, Uber recently announced its water-based transport, called UberBOAT and UberBOAT XL in Mumbai. The global ride-hailing firm is already exploring air transport, which is labeled Uber Air. The firm has partnered with Maharashtra Maritime Board and is offering transportation via speed boats from Gateway of India, Elephanta Islands and Mandwa Jetty, on other Mumbai’s popular coastal routes. Users get to choose between two options when it comes to seating capacity. The firm is offering 6-8 seater option with the UberBOAT and more than 10 seater for UberBOAT XL.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2019 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
thumb-img
News
Airtel tops in download speed during December-January: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: How to get the Assassin Coat item for free
thumb-img
News
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

Editor's Pick

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect
Features
MWC 2019: Here is what to expect
PUBG Mobile: How to get the Assassin Coat item for free

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: How to get the Assassin Coat item for free

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

News

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

Twitter forms internal team for upholding electoral integrity on platform in India

Airtel tops in download speed during December-January: Report

After Samsung's big 5G push, Trump demands 6G from US companies

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola
Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds

News

Uber India enables free calls between riders and drivers; the company responds
Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens stores to deliver everyday needs

News

Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens stores to deliver everyday needs
Zomato to convert 40 percent of delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes in 2 years

News

Zomato to convert 40 percent of delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes in 2 years

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आए आपत्तिजनक (अश्लील) मैसेज की ऐसे करें शिकायत, DoT करेगा कार्रवाई

लॉन्च प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है LG V30+ स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने 349 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, 10 दिनों की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 के लॉन्च इवेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1,500 रुपये का मिलेगा गिफ्ट

TAGG ने लॉन्च किया 20000mAh बैटरी वाला पावर बैंक, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
News
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25
Twitter forms internal team for upholding electoral integrity on platform in India

News

Twitter forms internal team for upholding electoral integrity on platform in India
Airtel tops in download speed during December-January: Report

News

Airtel tops in download speed during December-January: Report
After Samsung's big 5G push, Trump demands 6G from US companies

News

After Samsung's big 5G push, Trump demands 6G from US companies